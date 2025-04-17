Jonathan Anderson Is Dior Men’s New Creative Director

It’s official: Jonathan Anderson is headed to Dior Men! The designer darling’s new role was announced this morning by Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy (LVMH)’s CEO Bernard Arnault at the company’s annual shareholders meeting, according to Hypebeast. Anderson’s appointment picks up the mantle from Kim Jones, who left the brand in January after a seven-year tenure as its creative director. His first collection for the house will debut in June during Paris Fashion Week Men’s Spring 2026 season. Arnault did not say whether Anderson will also soon take over the womenswear side of the business, as expected in the industry.

The designer’s role shift to Dior has been a lengthy prediction in the fashion world, confirming theories that have been swirling for months. In December 2024, Anderson took to Instagram to share a cryptic sunset photo, which insiders including I Deserve Couture’s Hanan Besovic predicted a new career change. This March, he officially announced his exit as Loewe’s creative director after 11 years—a departure swiftly followed by the pre-confirmed news that Proenza Schouler’s Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez would be following in his stead.

Though Dior and Anderson haven’t shared any additional statements on the news, Anderson did hop onto Instagram to share a photo of a striped men’s shirt, simply captioned “@dior.” His role confirmation post has already garnered widespread excitement from Alex Consani, Marc Jacobs, Sabato De Sarno, Giovanna Engelbert, Alexandre Mattiussi, Leslie Bibb, Harry Lambert, Naomi Elizée, Nick Haramis, Sara Moonves, Anna Dello Russo, Lucien Pages, and more, already ensuring hype around his first Dior Men collection.

Anderson’s appointment also continues a runaway week for Dior. The brand’s Pre-Fall 2025 collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri journeyed to Kyoto, Japan for an enchanting runway show on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the label’s also released its new “Dior Icons” men’s capsule collection—complete with a Robert Pattinson-fronted campaign—just in time for spring.

