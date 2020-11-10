H&M Home Taps Diane Von Furstenberg For Chic Homeware Line Inspired By Her Famous Prints

We can just about keep up! H&M have announced yet another major designer collaboration, and this one is too good to sleep on. The high street giant teased details of an upcoming homeware line with none other than Diane von Furstenberg.

The creator of the wrap dress is, of course, known around the world for her signature prints. Ergo, expect this interiors drop to be a feast for the eyes. While little is known about what’s in the capsule, we do know that there will be vases (sneak peek below!), cushions, blankets, and candles rendered in some of the legendary fashion figure’s beloved colorful patterns.

“I’m thrilled to be collaborating with H&M Home, especially since I have such a passion for interiors,” DVF said in a release today. “The home is both a relaxing and empowering place where you can really ‘own’ a look or feel. With this collaboration, I want people to take charge of their home decor. The only rule I have is that your home should reflect who you are. The main point is to create a space that you’re incredibly comfortable in and is a true expression of your personality.”

So far this year, the Swedish retailer has knocked it out of the park with its collaborations—focusing on fledgling and independent brands rather than big names. Co-branded collections with the likes of Johanna Ortiz, The Vampire’s Wife, Giuliva Heritage, and Sandra Mansour proved to be incredibly popular and sold out at record speed.

This will mark the first time that H&M Home has worked with a fashion designer, although previous projects with interior designer and eponymous brand founder Jonathan Adler, as well as the perennially stylish model Poppy Delevingne, have sold like hotcakes.

However, don’t get too worked up just yet: the collection isn’t due to launch until next year in stores and online. Something tells us, this one will be worth the wait!

