Inside The Daily Front Row’s Star-Studded 9th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards

The stars shone brightly over the Beverly Hills Hotel last night at The Daily Front Row‘s Fashion Los Angeles Awards (FLAs)! For the ninth annual affair in Tinseltown, comedian Matt Rogers emceed the packed ceremony honoring the fashion world’s icons and innovators behind the scenes.

Attendees made a sparkling entrance through the hotel’s soothing green garden, making sure to hit the red carpet before the fanfare began! Many sparkled in glittering fine rings, earrings, necklaces, and bracelets from LAGOS. For a garden-worthy touch, attendees also bloomed in chic floral looks from MILLY. Before entering the hotel’s iconic Crystal Ballroom, Moroccanoil provided them with blue margaritas—and the chance to spritz on its delicious new perfume! Casamigos’ range of cocktails and shots added a refreshing touch to cocktail hour, as well. DAOU Vineyards kept the party going with plenty of their signature wines, plus a chic red photo booth for capturing memorable moments from the starry evening.

The special night honored stars both in front of and behind the cameras who bring magic to the worlds of fashion, modeling, beauty, and more. Tyra Banks received the Fashion Icon award, presented by the equally iconic Beverly Johnson. Fashion Comeback of the Year was awarded to Adriana Lima, presented by her close friend and UFC champion Amanda Nunes.

Lizzo took to the stage to present Makeup Artist of the Year to Alexx Mayo—complete with a surprise “Happy birthday” sing-along, marking two major moments in one night! Mayo emotionally recalled his growth since moving to LA years ago, as well as the power of inclusive beauty. This year’s recipients of Men’s Stylist of the Year were dapper duo Wayman + Micah, who were introduced by Da’Vine Joy Randolph—whose speech humorously included their journey from frenemies to BFF’s and co-workers.

Dimitris Giannetos gave a sweet speech dedicated to his family and fiancé while receiving this year’s Hairstylist of the Year award from Dixie D’Amelio. Meanwhile, Hailey Bieber accepted the ceremony’s Beauty Innovator trophy from power hairstylist Jen Atkin—who “broke her NDA” to reveal the Rhode founder’s obsession with Grey’s Anatomy!

Ashley Park blossomed onstage while presenting Style Curator of the Year to Brad Goreski—whose introduction included a sweet video message from longtime client Demi Moore! Goreski’s speech notably thanked his assistants over the years, many of whom were in the audience. Chappell Roan made her FLA’s debut onstage while presenting Music Stylist of the Year to Genesis Webb, recounting their mutual love for honoree Betsey Johnson; by total coincidence, each hand-wrote their speeches in their diaries.

The night closed with Betsey Johnson, who was awarded the evening’s Lifetime Achievement Award by longtime Betsey fan Selma Blair—in fact, the duo even matched in metallic ruffled dresses! Johnson reminisced on her career highlights and challenges over the years, as well as the joy fashion can bring—and ended the ceremony with her beloved signature splits!

The FLA’s fashion-forward guests included Chriselle Lim, Larsen Thompson, Sophie Sumner, Gary Janetti, Darren Kennedy, Alba Sofy, Amelie Anstett, Brooks Nader, Keke Lindgaard, Chloe Cherry, Claude Morais, Sara Walker, Patrick Starr, Ashley Haas, Nolan Gerard Funk, Matthew Postlethwaite, Bailey Spinn, Bronwyn Newport, Olivia Rodrigues, Yi Zhou, Nienke, Sergio Farias, Elena Matei, Darren Kennedy, Julia Comil, Laura Angelone, Christina Caradona, Katya Tolstova, Travis Van Winkle, Lilly Singh, Marta Pozzan, Madi B Webb, Nick Champa, Skye Aurelia, Zarina Yeva, Andrew Matarazzo, Nick Atkinson, Alicia Rodriguez, Adelina Novak, Sara Walker, Brittany Hampton, Katherine Dolecki Payton, Kailyn Shepherd, Elizabeth Denton, and more.

Take a look inside the glamorous evening right here!

The event is presented by LAGOS, Moroccanoil, DAOU Vineyards, MILLY & Casamigos.

All images: Getty Images for The Daily Front Row

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.