Glamorous Moments From The Fashion Los Angeles Awards!

Oh, what a night! On Thursday, The Daily Front Row‘s Fashion Los Angeles Awards returned to the West Coast for its glitzy ninth annual ceremony. Matt Rogers emceed the special evening at The Beverly Hills Hotel’s iconic Crystal Ballroom, which honored top talents across fashion, beauty, and modeling. This year’s honorees included Tyra Banks (Fashion Icon), Adriana Lima (Fashion Comeback of the Year), Alexx Mayo (Makeup Artist of the Year), Wayman + Micah (Men’s Stylist of the Year), Dimitris Giannetos (Hairstylist of the Year), Hailey Bieber (Beauty Innovator), Brad Goreski (Style Curator of the Year), Genesis Webb (Music Stylist of the Year), and Betsey Johnson (Lifetime Achievement Award)!

As the night kicked off, guests sparkled upon arriving at the Hotel’s lush green gardens, thanks to plenty of glittering LAGOS fine jewelry. Lilly Singh, Alba Sofy, Madi Webb, Nick Champa, Skye Aurelia, Zarina Yeva, Julia Comil, and Larsen Thompson were decked in the label’s gleaming necklaces, rings, and bracelets for the occasion, instantly catching the light on the red carpet.

MILLY also adorned attendees in garden-worthy designs perfect for the formal occasion—or, indeed, any elegant summer outing! Sofy, Comil, Amelie Anstett, Sara Walker, Ashley Haas, Bailey Spinn, Olivia Rodrigues, Yi Zhou, Elena Matei, Sophie Sumner, sparkled and bloomed in the label’s feminine designs during cocktail hour.

In the garden, attendees mingled while staying refreshed with plenty of Casamigos‘ margaritas—and a special co-branded drink with Moroccanoil! The luxe haircare brand’s golden drink station featured a button for guests to push, which opened to reveal its signature blue FLA’s cocktail. For those needing a fragrance spritz—or inspo for the next chic scent to add to their rotation!—the brand also displayed its golden L’Originale eau de parfum, keeping everyone smelling refreshed and breezy.

DAOU Vineyards was in full bloom at the FLA’s with an enchanting rose-adorned photo station as well. The blossoming setup drew a range of honorees, presenters, and VIP’s, proving a popular hotspot as guests stepped off the red carpet.

DAOU’s red pop-up photo booth inside the Ballroom was a hit with guests, who flocked to take snapshots before and after the ceremony. Throughout the event, the brand’s white, red, and rosé wines flowed to keep the party going all night.

During the ceremony, everyone was greeted with tasty Neuhaus chocolates and MILLY-branded waters at their Ballroom seats. Once presentations wrapped, Casamigos served up cold, tasty cocktails and plenty of flavored fruity and spicy tequila shots in the spirit of celebration.

But the party didn’t stop there! This year’s swag bag was packed, featuring goodies from LAGOS, Moroccanoil, MILLY, Casamigos, Rhode, and Neuhaus, plus bottles of wine from DAOU Vineyards. You can take a closer look inside the night’s best red carpet looks and heartwarming moments right here. We’ll see you next year!

The event is presented by LAGOS, Moroccanoil, DAOU Vineyards, MILLY & Casamigos.

All images: Caroline Fiss Photography & Getty Images for The Daily Front Row

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.