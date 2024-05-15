Chic Report

Cannes Film Festival 2024: The Best-Dressed Stars On The Red Carpet

Elegance and classic style reign at the French cinema event.

by Aaron Royce
Juliette Binoche, Meryl Streep (Courtesy of Dior), Greta Gerwig (Courtesy of Saint Laurent)

Cannes is back! The Cannes Film Festival has returned to the south of France for its 2024 edition, bringing a burst of star power in its wake—and a slew of stylish moments on and off the red carpet.

A dash of glamour is a Cannes requisite, thanks to the festival’s formal nature and array of premieres, parties, and screenings—not to mention its historic opening and closing ceremonies. This year’s event also includes a range of special moments, beginning with Meryl Streep’s reception of an honorary Palm d’Or trophy. Throughout the festivities, stars put their best foot forward with an array of gowns, suiting, and plenty of dazzling jewels—also to be expected, as high jewelry label Chopard has been the festival’s main partner since 1998. Below, discover the best-dressed stars from the 2024 Cannes Film Festival’s red carpet.

Meryl Streep

In custom Dior Haute Couture with Fred Leighton jewelry and a Bella Rosa clutch, styled by Micaela Erlanger.

Meryl Streep (Courtesy of Dior)

Greta Gerwig

In Saint Laurent with Chopard jewelry.

Greta Gerwig (Courtesy of Saint Laurent)

Juliette Binoche

In Dior Haute Couture.

Juliette Binoche (Courtesy of Dior)

Lily Gladstone

In Gucci.

Lily Gladstone (Courtesy of Gucci)

Rahi Chadda

In Saint Laurent.

Rahi Chadda (Courtesy of Thomas Lee Brooks)

