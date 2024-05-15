Cannes Film Festival 2024: The Best-Dressed Stars On The Red Carpet

Cannes is back! The Cannes Film Festival has returned to the south of France for its 2024 edition, bringing a burst of star power in its wake—and a slew of stylish moments on and off the red carpet.

A dash of glamour is a Cannes requisite, thanks to the festival’s formal nature and array of premieres, parties, and screenings—not to mention its historic opening and closing ceremonies. This year’s event also includes a range of special moments, beginning with Meryl Streep’s reception of an honorary Palm d’Or trophy. Throughout the festivities, stars put their best foot forward with an array of gowns, suiting, and plenty of dazzling jewels—also to be expected, as high jewelry label Chopard has been the festival’s main partner since 1998. Below, discover the best-dressed stars from the 2024 Cannes Film Festival’s red carpet.

Meryl Streep

In custom Dior Haute Couture with Fred Leighton jewelry and a Bella Rosa clutch, styled by Micaela Erlanger.

Greta Gerwig

In Saint Laurent with Chopard jewelry.

Juliette Binoche

In Dior Haute Couture.

Lily Gladstone

In Gucci.

Rahi Chadda

In Saint Laurent.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.