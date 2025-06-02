Surprise! Just kidding. Jonathan Anderson is Dior‘s newest creative director, where he’ll oversee the French fashion label’s womenswear, menswear, and haute couture collections. The designer’s appointment follows his April appointment as Dior’s men’s creative director, as well as the news that his first collection will debut at Paris Fashion Week Men’s this month.

“It is a great honour to join the House of Dior as Creative Director of both women’s and men’s collections,” Anderson said in a statement released this morning. “I have always been inspired by the rich history of this House, its depth, and empathy. I look forward to working alongside its legendary Ateliers to craft the next chapter of this incredible story. I would like to express my sincere thanks to Delphine Arnault and Bernard Arnault for their trust and loyalty over the years.”

Anderson’s tenure is the latest news in what’s been a whirlwind 2025 for both him and Dior. The day after last week’s Dior’s Cruise 2026 show, Maria Grazia Chiuri left her role as creative director of Dior’s women’s and haute couture—a role she held since 2016. Previously, Kim Jones served as creative director of Dior Men, a position he parted ways with in January. Anderson’s move to Dior has also been highly anticipated by the fashion world, following a cryptic Instagram post shared in December and his exit as Loewe‘s creative director in March. With his experience directing Loewe and his namesake J.W. Anderson brand, Anderson certainly has a wealth of design skills—plus a keen eye for pop culture and creating viral runways and campaigns—he’ll bring with him to the French house.

“I am delighted to welcome Jonathan Anderson to lead the women’s and men’s creations of the House,” said Delphine Arnault, CEO and chairman of Christian Dior Couture, in a statement. “I have followed his career with great interest since he joined the LVMH group over ten years ago. I am convinced that he will bring a creative and modern vision to our House, inspired by the fabulous story of Monsieur Dior and the codes he created. He will be supported by our teams and our incredible Ateliers who will bring his creativity to life.”

As his Dior era begins, Anderson’s also taking his design abilities to new heights. As noted on social media, he will create a whopping 10 collections for Dior each year: women’s and men’s Spring, Cruise, Pre-Fall, and Fall, plus Spring and Fall haute couture.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.