This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Mark Guiducci is now global editorial director at Vanity Fair.

2. Jody Quon is now creative director at New York Magazine.

3. Luke Day is now editor in chief at Man About Town.

4. Hannah Chubb is now senior commerce editor at Condé Nast Traveler.

5. Shannan Costello is now head of PR and brand activations, Shopbop + Zappos.

6. Tarn Morrison is now vice president at Foundation. Sophia Mazzola is now assistant account executive at the company. Daniela Perez is now assistant account executive at the company.

7. Kate Jacobsen is now senior director, media relations at KCD. Melissa Reid is now director, beauty at the company. Andrea Satz is now senior publicist, VIP & media relations at the company. Gabby Hardoon is now publicist, media relations at the company.

8. Carla Tomillo is now associate director, fashion/culture at PR Consulting. Kendall Cordes is now senior account manager at the company.

9. Brianna Cataldo is now senior manager, consumer PR at Canada Goose.

10. Logan Almberg is now account executive at The Lede Company. Colleen Clifford is now account manager at the company.

11.. Erick Medina is now account coordinator at Condé Nast.

12. Steve Munoz is now account coordinator, influencer marketing at H&M Communications.

13. Stephen Street is now senior designer at Toccin.

14. Katie McCullough and Sandro have parted ways.

Plus!

15. DLX is now representing Loewe Perfumes.

16. DLX is now representing SSENSE.

17. Foundation is now representing K-Beauty World.

18. Tractenberg & Co. is now representing Messy.

19. Melander Marketing & Communications is now representing Round Lab.

20. Courtney Daniels Consulting is now representing Dr. Rian Maercks and the Maercks Institute.

21. Michele Marie PR is now representing Goldpoint.

22. Karla Otto is now representing Fourteen August and Salt & Stone.

23. Mega Mega Projects is now representing Porter Lyons.

24. Lucky Chalm is now representing AMEON.

25. COLLECTIVE is now representing Sana Osmani.

26. Michele Marie PR and b. the agency have partnered in a new merger.

