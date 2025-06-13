Media

Daily Media: Vanity Fair, Man About Town, and New York Magazine’s New Stars, Shifts At Condé And Canada Goose, And More!

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
Daily Media, Media, Media Moves, Mark Guiducci, Vanity Fair, Luke Day, Man About Town, Conde Nast, Condé Nast Traveler, Canada Goose, PR Consulting, PR, publicists
Mark Guiducci, Luke Day (James Anastasia/Instagram)

This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Mark Guiducci is now global editorial director at Vanity Fair.

2. Jody Quon is now creative director at New York Magazine.

3. Luke Day is now editor in chief at Man About Town.

4. Hannah Chubb is now senior commerce editor at Condé Nast Traveler.

5. Shannan Costello is now head of PR and brand activations, Shopbop + Zappos.

6. Tarn Morrison is now vice president at Foundation. Sophia Mazzola is now assistant account executive at the company. Daniela Perez is now assistant account executive at the company.

7. Kate Jacobsen is now senior director, media relations at KCD. Melissa Reid is now director, beauty at the company. Andrea Satz is now senior publicist, VIP & media relations at the company. Gabby Hardoon is now publicist, media relations at the company.

8. Carla Tomillo is now associate director, fashion/culture at PR Consulting. Kendall Cordes is now senior account manager at the company.

9. Brianna Cataldo is now senior manager, consumer PR at Canada Goose.

10. Logan Almberg is now account executive at The Lede Company. Colleen Clifford is now account manager at the company.

11.. Erick Medina is now account coordinator at Condé Nast.

12. Steve Munoz is now account coordinator, influencer marketing at H&M Communications.

13. Stephen Street is now senior designer at Toccin.

14. Katie McCullough and Sandro have parted ways.

Plus!

15. DLX is now representing Loewe Perfumes.

16. DLX is now representing SSENSE.

17. Foundation is now representing K-Beauty World.

18. Tractenberg & Co. is now representing Messy.

19. Melander Marketing & Communications is now representing Round Lab.

20. Courtney Daniels Consulting is now representing Dr. Rian Maercks and the Maercks Institute.

21. Michele Marie PR is now representing Goldpoint.

22. Karla Otto is now representing Fourteen August and Salt & Stone.

23. Mega Mega Projects is now representing Porter Lyons.

24. Lucky Chalm is now representing AMEON.

25. COLLECTIVE is now representing Sana Osmani.

26. Michele Marie PR and b. the agency have partnered in a new merger.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

You may also like

Dua Lipa’s Engaged, Chanel’s Hamptons Outpost, Plus!...

Mark Guiducci Is Vanity Fair’s New Global...

Daily Media: A New Day at Dior,...

Daily Media: Edward Enninful’s New Hires, Calvin...

Daily Media: Faith Xue’s New Gig, PAPER’s...

Prada’s Billion-Dollar Versace News, Vanity Fair’s Next...

Anna Wintour Reacts To Radhika Jones’ Departure,...

Daily Media: Loewe & Mugler’s Major Moves,...

How Much Did This Ex-Vanity Fair Writer...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.