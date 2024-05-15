Erewhon’s new supermodel smoothie has arrived, thanks to Kendall Jenner! The model and Kardashians star has been tapped by the organic grocer to launch her sweet smoothie flavor Kendall’s Peaches & Cream, with a portion of proceeds from each sale benefiting domestic violence healing center Good Shepherd Shelter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EREWHON (@erewhon)

“It means so much to me that we could give back to Good Shepherd Shelter,” said Jenner. “It’s an amazing organization, and they do so much to help women and children who are healing from domestic abuse. Visiting the families at Good Shepherd was such a special experience that I will never forget. I’m so proud that this partnership is dedicated to supporting them.”

Kendall’s Peaches & Cream features a strong summer inspiration with peaches, vanilla collagen, maple syrup, goji berries, and coconut cream. The sweet treat is complete with a mix of Synergy’s Peach Paradise beverage, Cocoyo’s Peach Nectarine yogurt, Sprout Living’s Epic Protein Vanilla Lucuma supplement, Eidon lonic Minerals Liquid Electrolytes concentrate, Vita Coco coconut milk, and Lily of the Desert’s predervative-free aloe vera juice.

Jenner’s Erewhon smoothie is her latest bold moment of 2024, following her appearance on Vogue’s June/July 2024 cover. On that occasion, the star posed for Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott’s lens while splashed by water in Chanel, later posing in flowing dresses and sleek swimsuits for the accompanying editorial styled by Tabitha Simmons.

Jenner is the latest star to collaborate with Erewhon, following smoothies from models including Hailey Bieber, Sofia Richie, Winnie Harlow, Bella Hadid, and Molly Sims. You can now find Kendall’s Peaches & Cream smoothie at Erewhon locations in California.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.