1. Edward Enninful will launch 72 Magazine, a quarterly print magazine, at his media company EE72 in September 2025. Sarah Harris is now editorial director at the company. Simone Oliver is now head of content at the company. Lee Swillingham and Stuart Spalding are now co-creative directors at the company.

2. Federico Arrigoni is now CEO at Brioni.

3. Mehdi Benabadji is now CEO at Ginori 1735. He was previously CEO at Brioni.

4. David Savman is now global brand president at Calvin Klein. Eva Serrano and Calvin Klein have parted ways. She was global brand president at the company.

5. Maryam Nassir Zadeh is now designer at Loewe.

6. Benjamin Patch is now creative director at Voo Store.

7. Angelina Cantu is now executive creative producer at PAPER.

8. Noah Kozłowski is now senior director, brand partnerships at The Business of Fashion.

9. Tom Seymour is now London correspondent at CULTURED.

10. Kaelie Kelleher is now senior manager of global public relations & VIP talent marketing at Alo Yoga.

11. Carrieanne Quinn is now senior director at Foundation.

12. Bridget Emerson is now coordinator at Roger Vivier.

13. Remi Freck and Freck Beauty have parted ways. She was previously founder and CEO at the company.

14. Heidi O’Neill and Nike have parted ways. She was previously president of consumer, product, and brand at the company.

15. Melissa Wiggins and BPCM have parted ways. She was previously managing director of the fashion division at the company.

Plus!

16. LION VIP Relations is now representing Polène Paris and Sacheu Beauty.

17. IFP Media Relations is now representing TOTES and Thompson Central Park.

18. Savi is now representing Galvan.

19. Infinity Creative Agency is now representing Cider and Azazie.

20. Linda Gaunt Communications is now representing TTSWTRS.

21. Foundation is now representing Brunel.

22. PR Raconteur is now representing Marysol Patton.

22. Lucien Pages Communication is now representing Kiko.

23. Janice McCafferty PR is now representing Boldify.

24. JIH PR is now representing Lore Bathing Club.

25. Push The Envelope PR is now representing Chirp and Maestri House.

26. The Riviere Agency is now representing Aventura Swimwear.

27. Jill Demling is launching a podcast, Going Rogue, which covers her career in celebrity castings and editorials at Vogue. The podcast will launch on May 16.

