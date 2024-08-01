Your Guide To Fashion Month’s Spring 2025 Shows

Fashion Month is nearly upon us! We’re counting down the days until the four fashion capitals open their floodgates to chicsters across the globe—and how many sleeps we have until September 1. Ahead of the Spring 2025 season, there’s plenty of new developments across New York City, London, Milan, and Paris—especially after a news cycle that’s kept the industry gossip piping hot. Read on below for all of the dates, debuts, and news to know ahead of the year’s most fashionable month!

New York Fashion Week

This season, New York Fashion Week is going to be a doozy! The city will be packed with shows and presentations, kicking off with Area’s Spring 2025 show on Sept. 6 and concluding with CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund winner Melitta Baumeister’s runway debut on Sept. 11. The 61 brands presenting include Aknvas, Alice + Olivia, Area, Badgley Mischka, Brandon Maxwell, Carolina Herrera, Coach, Collina Strada, COS, Cynthia Rowley, Dennis Basso, Jonathan Cohen, Jason Wu, Khaite, Lafayette 148, Lapointe, LaQuan Smith, Libertine, Luar, Michael Kors, Monse, Naeem Khan, PatBo, Prabal Gurung, Sandy Liang, Sergio Hudson, Simkhai, Theophilio, Tibi, Tory Burch, Ulla Johnson, Willy Chavarria, and 3.1 Phillip Lim. Two sessions of New York Men’s Day will be held on Sept. 6, featuring designers A.Potts, Clara Son, Earthling, Sivan, The Salting, Of Nothing, Sermon Series, Stan, Tarpley, and Terry Singh. Meanwhile, dozens of labels will present collections by appointment or digitally, including Adeam, Advisry, Bugatchi, Delpozo, Herve Leger, Marina Moscone, Tanner Fletcher, and Veronica Beard. And that doesn’t cover the brands debuting at NYFW—which include Off-White, Toteme, Campillo, TWP, Ronald van der Kemp, and 5000.

The week will also hold numerous surprises in store. On Sept. 5, Ralph Lauren will show outside the calendar in the Hamptons, while Alaïa will show its Spring 2025 collection on Sept. 6. The CFDA is searching for funding partners for a Fashion Week shuttle bus for easier show transportation—anyone interested should slide into Steven Kolb’s DM’s! And that doesn’t cover the brands still absent from the calendar, including NYFW regulars The Blonds, Christopher John Rogers, Cucculelli Shaheen, Kate Spade New York, Rebecca Minkoff, and Thom Browne. We’re keeping our eyes peeled on the CFDA’s official New York Fashion Week calendar!

London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week will celebrate its 40th anniversary from Sept. 12 to 17. This season’s Spring 2025 collections will include presentations and shows from JW Anderson, Simone Rocha, Harris Reed, Temperley London, Chet Lo, Chopova Lowena, Natasha Zinko, Kent&Curwen, Richard Quinn, Nensi Dojaka, Emilia Wickstead, 16Arlington, Erdem, Malone Souliers, Dilara Findikoglu, and Burberry. The week also includes David Koma’s Spring 2025 runway show—which follows his recent announcement as Blumarine’s new creative director. To mark London Fashion Week’s four decades of style, the event will also host a splashy Icons Party. Check out the full schedule now on the official LFW website.

Milan Fashion Week

From Sept. 17 to Sept. 25, Milan Fashion Week will bring a burst of fashion to Italy. Fendi, Marni, Boss, Alberta Ferretti, Prada, Emporio Armani, Tod’s, Gucci, Missoni, Versace, Bally, Dolce & Gabbana, Diesel, The Attico, Bottega Veneta, and Avavav are some of the top brands returning for Spring 2025’s slate of shows and presentations. During the Week, Tom Ford will host showroom appointments—news that follows creative director Peter Hawkings‘ departure from the label. Discover the full Milan Fashion Week schedule now on CameraModa.It.

Paris Fashion Week

The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode has announced Paris Fashion Week‘s Spring 2025 show schedule. From Sept. 23 to Oct. 1m the City of Light will feature shows and presentations from 98 brands. This season’s slate includes Chanel, Dior, Saint Laurent, Courreges, The Row, Rabanne, Acne Studios, Balmain, Chloé, Schiaparelli, Loewe, Casablanca, Elie Saab, McQueen, Valentino, Patou, Balenciaga, and Zimmermann. The event will notably include Dries Van Noten’s first show without its namesake founder at the helm, as well as Chanel’s first ready-to-wear show following creative director Virginie Viard‘s exit in June. The Week will close with Coperni’s fashion show at Disneyland Paris. You can discover the full schedule now on the Fédération’s website.

