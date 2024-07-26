The CFDA is seeking partners for a New York Fashion Week bus!

Calling all brands! The CFDA is seeking partners to help finance a shuttle bus for New York Fashion Week‘s Spring 2025 season, according to Vogue Business. As previously posted to Instagram by CEO Steven Kolb, the organization is aiming to make transportation between shows and venues across the city easier for attendees with its own service. The idea has arisen as guests have shared challenges from public transportation delays, ride sharing expenses, and more at recent Fashion Weeks. Though no brands or companies have reached out, Kolb and the CFDA are eagerly looking for sponsors—so slide into his DM’s! Get on the bus!!!

Tommy Hilfiger announces Spring 2025 show at New York Fashion Week

Tommy Hilfiger has announced their Spring 2025 fashion show date during New York Fashion Week, which will hit the runway on Sunday, September 8. Though the brand hasn’t announced a venue or performers yet, we’re keeping our eyes peeled. Hilfiger’s show spaces have included Grand Central Terminal’s Oyster Bar, Brooklyn’s Skyline Drive, and South Street Seaport, with performers ranging from Questlove and Jon Batiste to Travis Barker.

Goop’s new pop-up brings French beauty to Amangansett

Goop is heading Out East! Gwyneth Paltrow’s wellness brand is opening its new Goop Beauty French pharmacy pop-up at il Buco Vita in Amagansett, spotlighting the best French beauty products. Open until July 28, the space will feature a range of activations—including a live chat with Goop beauty editor Brianna Peters and Caudalie founder Mathilde Thomas, Bonjout facial and hand massages, and skin consultations with Dr. Macrene Alexiades, among other surprises. You can check it out for yourself this weekend at at 225 Main Street, Amagansett.

Mackage taps soccer star Joško Gvardiol for “Protect Your Craft” series

Mackage has found its latest face, fresh from across the pond! Joško Gvardiol, the 22-year-old team defender for Manchester City and Croatian National, is the brand’s new star for its “Protect Your Craft” campaign. The new initiative emphasizes the power of innovation, practicality, and individuality, with imagery featuring Gvardiol outfitted on and off the soccer field in Mackage’s Fall 2024 collection.

“Mackage fits seamlessly into my daily wardrobe, providing the perfect combination of protection from the elements and stylish functionality,’ said Gvardiol. “Whether I’m on the pitch or navigating my everyday life, Mackage’s designs ensure that I stay comfortable and look sharp, no matter the conditions. Their commitment to quality and performance aligns perfectly with my own dedication to excellence.”

