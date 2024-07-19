London Fashion Week’s Spring 2025 schedule is here

London calling! London Fashion Week will return for its 40th anniversary with a series of runway shows and presentations, held from Sept. 12 to 17. Highlights will include Spring 2025 collections from Harris Reed, Temperley London, Chet Lo, Chopova Lowena, Natasha Zinko, Kent&Curwen, Richard Quinn, Nensi Dojaka, JW Anderson, Emilia Wickstead, 16Arlington, Simone Rocha, Erdem, David Koma, Malone Souliers, Dilara Findikoglu, and Burberry. The event will also feature an Icons Party celebrating London Fashion Week’s four decades in business. You can discover the full schedule now on the official LFW website.

Rihanna is taking Fenty Beauty to the Paris Olympics

Bonjour! Rihanna has announced that Fenty Beauty is an official partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Games 2024, which will be held in Paris from July 26 to August 11. The musician took to Instagram to share the news, including a photo walking hand-in-hand with a supersized Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb lip gloss. Her announcement follows Fenty’s range of viral releases so far this summer, including its limited-edition Bronze All Ova collection and debut haircare line.

The Cinema Society screens The Fabulous Four at the Whitby Hotel

On Thursday night, The Cinema Society gathered tastemakers at the Whitby Hotel for its latest film screening of The Fabulous Four. The comedy follows a close-knit group of friends (Susan Sarandon, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Megan Mullally) reuniting for their best girlfriend’s (Bette Midler) second wedding in Key West. Sarandon and Ralph welcomed guests to the film’s launch with a cocktail hour, followed by the screening and a reception flowing with mojitos. Attendees included Alan Cumming, The Daily Front Row‘s Eddie Roche, Clive Davis, Kathy Najimy, Andrew Saffir, Daniel Benedict, Marlo Thomas, Noma Dumezweni, Montego Glover, Timo Weiland, Ella Halikas, Alyssa Lindaas, Orfeh, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Kim Director, Rock Kohli, Sarah Wynter, Revell Carpenter, Chloe Melas, Coco Mitchell, Emma O’Connor, Rich Pecci, Cameron Moir, Eve Plumb, Jeff Ayars, Andrew Boszhardt, Mariah Strongin, Antoine Verglas, Adora Mehala, and Katie Preston.

Prada’s Fall 2024 campaign plays phone tag with Hunter Schaefer & more

Can you spell Prada? Prada’s tapped Hunter Schaefer, Harris Dickinson, Damson Idris, Yili Ma, and Letitia Wright for its Fall 2024 campaign, featuring a series of conversations by phone. While clutching their landlines, the crew is filmed by Garrett Bradley while outfitted in Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons’ colorful outerwear, skirts, suiting, boots, and more—which you can also discover now on Prada’s website.

Bonpoint toasts its new Bonpoint Beach House in East Hampton

Children’s label Bonpoint is the latest chic addition to East Hampton’s retail scene, having just opened its new Bonpoint Beach House store on 66 Newton Lane. To celebrate the occasion, the brand held a soirée at its boutique hosted by Casey Fremont, Trisha Gregory, Meghan Klopp, Rickie De Sole Webster, and The Daily Front Row‘s Elizabeth Kurpis. The occasion found guests posing with the space’s Bonpoint Vespa while enjoying champagne, caviar, ice cream, and a dessert buffet—while their children also made sand art and played corn hole. Attendees included Sophie Elgort, Lele Sadoughi, Alejandra Alonso Rojas, Megan Brodsky, Dani Dennis, Violet Gaynor, Katie Hobbs, Blair Voltz Clarke, Stephanie Kearney, Elizabeth Munder, Shilpa Nadella, Melanie McLennan, Kasia Silverton, Pamela Tick, and more.

SKIMS taps Elsa Hosk for Milky Sheer campaign

Elsa Hosk is the latest star for Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS! The FLA’s Entrepreneur of the Year winner poses in a new campaign, highlighting the label’s latest Milky Sheer collection. The gauzy range includes dresses, skirts, bodysuits, catsuits, and leggings with a transparent texture, cast in a sleek palette of pale blue, brandy brown, and gunmetal. You can discover the full range, which retails from $58 to $108, on SKIMS.com.

