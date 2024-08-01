Fred Segal closes last two retail stores in Los Angeles

Fred Segal has officially shut its doors. The beloved West Coast retailer has closed its last two retail locations in Los Angeles’ Malibu and West Hollywood neighborhoods, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Known for its championing of emerging and exciting new fashion brands, Fred Segal notably embraced retail collaborations over the years with Dickies, A-COLD-WALL, Just Drew, and more. The brand also cemented its place in pop culture with memorable lines and appearances in films like Clueless, Legally Blonde, and Wild Child. Currently, the brand’s Fred Segal Home store in Culver County is still open—and the Segal family could potentially open new stores or restart Fred Segal’s website, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Adut Akech announces her first pregnancy!

Supermodel Adut Akech has a new title on the horizon: mom! On Wednesday, the runway star shared that she and her longtime partner Samuel Elkhier are expecting their first child on Instagram. Though the couple hasn’t shared a due date yet, Akech is “beyond blessed” and ready for this next chapter, as she elaborates in a new interview for Vogue. And her baby will certainly be welcomed by the fashion industry, with excitement and well wishes shared online by Naomi Campell, Frida Aasen, Beverly Johnson, and numerous stars.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adut Akech Bior (@adutakech)

Hailey Bieber is YSL Beauty’s new Libre Flowers and Flames voice

YSL Beauty’s latest muse is Hailey Bieber. The model, influencer, and Rhode founder has been announced as a new voice for the French beauty brand’s Libre Flowers and Flames fragrance. Launched on Tuesday, the brand-new scent features tropical notes of vanilla, lily, orange blossom, lavender, and coco-palm tree flowers. Bieber is the fragrance’s latest star, following Dua Lipa‘s announcement as its official face earlier this week. You can discover Libre Flowers and Flames now on YSLBeauty.com.

Sabrina Carpenter is launching an Erewhon smoothie with radiant ingredients

Please, please, please! Sabrina Carpenter‘s signature smoothie for Erewhon is almost here. The grocery store’s latest celebrity-led drink features a range of ingredients, including KOS spirulina, Vita Coco water, Malk oat milk, and Nate’s organic honey. A notable part of the mix is Agent Nateur‘s Holi (mane) supplement, which includes marine collagen and pearl powder for healthy hair and nail growth. Carpenter’s smoothie will launch at all Erewhon locations in August, the same month as her new album Short n’ Sweet—be on the lookout!

Marc Jacobs taps Cardi B, Irina Shayk, & more stars for Fall 2024 campaign

Marc Jacobs‘ new Fall 2024 campaign is here, with a star-studded cast from the fashion and music worlds. Cardi B, Lil Uzi Vert, Irina Shayk, Alex Consani, Kai Cenat, Gabbriette, and Clairo headline the new imagery’s dynamic cast. In a whimsical twist, director Harmony Korine shot the crew for an Instagram Reel as they share their personal definitions of Jacobs. Keep an eye out! The Fall 2024 collection, which the designer presented at the New York Public Library this summer, will be available to shop in August in select retailers, Marc Jacobs stores, and the designer’s website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marc Jacobs (@marcjacobs)

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.