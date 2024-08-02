This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. David Koma is now creative director at Blumarine.

2. Eva Erdmann is now CEO and brand president of Kate Spade New York.

3. Jason McNary is now CEO, North America at PDPAOLA Jewelry.

4. Robyn Merrett is now style and beauty editor at StyleCaster.

5. Taeon Yoo is now head of commercial and PR at Baekhyun.

6. Samantha Devine is now vice president and head of growth & brand strategy at The Consultancy PR. Victoria McDougal is now associate account director at the company. Berkley Cohn is now associate account director at the company.

7. Stephanie Kim is now associate vice president in the social division at SHADOW. Rachel Snyder is now account coordinator in the beauty division at the company. Mackenzie Kean is now account coordinator in the beauty division at the company. Mia Fishman is now account coordinator in the fashion & retail division at the company.

8. Samantha Blumenthal is now head of communications and social media at Hover.

9. Tayler Bradford is now director of social media at Rebecca Minkoff.

Plus!

10. DLX NYC is now representing Lacoste.

11. The Brandman Agency is now representing The Peninsula Hotels.

12. Factory PR is now representing MCM for influencer partnerships.

13. Cancel Communications is now representing Jaune Pearls.

14. Courtney Daniels is now representing Elements Barre Fit.

15. Azzi & Co.’s São Paulo office is now representing Le Labo Fragrances.

16. Michele Marie PR is now representing Bluebella and South Moon Under.

17. Nike Communications is now representing NIOD.

18. House Of is now representing Leman Mercer.

19. Derris is now representing Veynd.

20. SEEN Group is now representing Auteur.

21. Phyllis London is now representing Lauren DeYoung.

22. Magrino Public Relations is now representing Poppi.

23. Ink & Roses is now representing DUETTE and DERMAFIRM.

24. PR Consulting is now representing Peoples New York.

25. Paul Wilmot Communications is now representing Stephanie Rae Interiors.

26. AZIONE has acquired IHPR’s fashion and lifestyle division.

