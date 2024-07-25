Gucci’s sales drop 19% in Q2 for parent company Kering

Kering, the parent company of luxury fashion brand Gucci, is facing a steep financial downturn. In Q2, Gucci’s sales have dropped by 19%—which have contributed to an overall 50% drop in Kering’s net profits in the first half of 2024, according to Vogue Business. The luxury company, which also owns Saint Laurent, Bottega Venetta, and Balenciaga, is expecting a 30% dip in operating income amidst global economic uncertainties. Despite these setbacks, Kering’s CEO François-Henri Pinault remains optimistic, stating, “In a challenging market environment, we are working assiduously to create the conditions for a return to growth.” Kering remains committed to long-term growth, focusing on new launches and marketing strategies to regain momentum, with Gucci set to introduce a new handbag collection this September aimed at a broad consumer base.

Is John Galliano heading to Fendi?

Fashion whispers are growing louder as John Galliano reportedly plans his departure from Maison Margiela. The designer is reportedly ending his remarkable 10-year chapter as creative director for the French luxury brand, with rumors swirling around a return to Dior—which he previously led from 1996 to 2011. However, Galliano is also now rumored to be in the running for a new job at Fendi, according to Hypebeast. Amidst these claims—and a recent social media wipe—both Galliano and LVMH remain tight-lipped on his next moves, with no official statements released to confirm or deny these speculations.

Milan Fashion Week’s Spring 2025 show schedule is here!

Ciao! Milan Fashion Week is back, hosting shows and presentations across the city from September 17 to 23. Brands returning for the Spring 2025 season include Fendi, Marni, Boss, Alberta Ferretti, Prada, Emporio Armani, Tod’s, Gucci, Missoni, Versace, Bally, Dolce & Gabbana, Diesel, The Attico, Bottega Veneta, and Avavav. As opposed to a traditional fashion show, Tom Ford will be hosting showroom appointments of its new collection—an announcement coinciding with Peter Hawkings’ exit from the brand this week. You can discover the full Milan Fashion Week schedule now on CameraModa.It.

Lady Gaga & Celine Dion will perform together at the Paris Olympics

A performance for the ages! Lady Gaga and Celine Dion have been confirmed to perform together tomorrow at the Olympic Games in Paris, according to Deadline. The pair’s musical set will consist of a classic Edith Piaf song—however, whether they will sing “La Vie En Rose” or “Hymne à l’Amour” remains to be seen. The moment is also a special one, marking Dion’s first live performance since she was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome in 2020. In addition to the duo, the Games will also include a performance by musician Aya Nakamura.

Ali Forney Center’s Oasis benefit returns to raise funds for LGBTQIA+ youth

The Ali Forney Center brought its annual Oasis summer benefit back to the Tribeca Rooftop 360, raising funds for homeless LGBTQIA+ youth. Fire Island star Joel Kim Booster served as the night’s emcee, which included music by Kevin Aviance and a special performance by Luxx Noir London. Frederick Kearney and David Lauterstein, founders of intimates brand Nasty Pig—which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year—were also recognized for their longtime work with the Ali Forney Center, as well. Guests included Garrett Munce, Chantis Park, Matthew Gambin, Chris Salgardo, CT Hedden, Chantis Parks, Alex Mendoza, Austin Smith, Merlot, Linux, Vlad Sudacov, André Thomas, Michael Christatos, Doryin Thames, Eugenio Fernandez, Airik Henderson, Jason Luna, Kelly Moffat, Doreen Pierre, Shakarah Dean, and Jessica Rochez.

“We are facing the greatest attack on our community through the introduction of anti-LGBTQ bills fueled by homophobia and transphobia,” said AFC president and executive director Alex Roque. “Tragically, LGBTQ youth are the primary targets of these attacks. The only way we can endure these turbulent times is by building our community of supporters and engaging those who may not be aware of the plight of LGBTQ youth. Oasis is truly one of the greatest awareness-building community events we host. Honoring Fred, David, and Nasty Pig—a couple and brand that represents so much love and positivity in the LGBTQ community—helps to build a broader community. Above all, through this event and the support from the Nasty Pig Community, we can demonstrate to our kids that people care about them.”















Natasha Poly reflects on her supermodel career for Models.com

Natasha Poly is taking a trip down memory lane! The supermodel sat down with Models.com for a new interview, reflecting on her 20 years in fashion and how her life has changed along the way. During her on-camera chat, Poly shares the story of her modeling start, creative inspirations, and working with industry icons like Carine Roitfeld, Emmanuelle Alt, Inez and Vinoodh, and Mert and Marcus—plus her memories walking in John Galliano’s Dior fashion shows.

“With Emmanuelle [Alt], we worked so many years, so many amazing editorials, so many amazing trips together,” Poly said. “She really showed me how I can find my family in this fashion industry, because so many things change, so many people change, but she always—like, her loyalty to me, it was just like, it’s absolutely priceless. You know, it is like—there is nobody like her. She’s so positive.”

