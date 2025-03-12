The Top Fall 2025 Shows From Paris Fashion Week

That’s a wrap! Paris Fashion Week’s Fall 2025 season has officially concluded—and with it comes reflections on the season ahead. Autumn found numerous brands experimenting with house codes, while others honored their founders with their own artisanal delights—as evidenced by this season’s trio of hotly anticipated designer debuts at Givenchy, Tom Ford, and Dries Van Noten. From Miu Miu’s retro eclecticism to Stella McCartney’s corporate flair, discover the top runways to note from PFW’s latest round.

Givenchy

Givenchy returned to a sophisticated elegance with Sarah Burton‘s celebrated first collection at Paris Fashion Week. Held in the Givenchy House, Burton went back to basics with pieces inspired by the process of clothes-making and being inside the design atelier. Her signature sharp tailoring was seen throughout suits and cinched overcoats, while penchants for fine details shone through with clothing label-like logo placements and romantic floral embroidery across coats, dresses, and bow-strapped sandals. However, Burton’s sense of dramatic whimsy also had moments to shine, including a jewel-strung crop top, frothy yellow, black, and white tulle dresses, and a viral mini covered in miniature mirrors and compacts—nodding to spilling the contents of one’s handbag. Artisanal craft took center stage with additional details like rounded sleeves, raw edges, and creeping ombré hemlines—plus clothing label-strapped ballet flats and stamped booties that instantly topped our fall wish list. Brava!

All images: Courtesy of Givenchy

Dries Van Noten

Dries Van Noten‘s Fall 2025 marked the first collection for Julien Klausner—the label’s second-ever creative director. Proving his dedication to Van Noten’s signatures, Klausner’s “Behind The Curtain” collection drew from his childhood playfulness with costumes—and, to that extent, the sense of play when getting dressed. Combining 1930’s sophistication with bohemian glamour, the collection found patterns in swirling and geometric prints covering silky midi and maxi dresses in multicolored and single-toned hues. Woven stitching added an artisanal touch to outerwear and separates, while skirt sets and jackets were elevated by mixing vintage florals with glistening crystal embroidery. A textured combination of colorful fringed tassels, braiding, and beadwork was a notable standout, which added eclectic drama to a halter-neck gown, jacket, trousers, and overcoat. In short: Klausner’s Van Noten debut embraced the designer’s own legacy while making space to start his own.

All images: GORUNWAY

Louis Vuitton

The exhilaration of travel sparked Louis Vuitton‘s Fall 2025 collection, the latest addition to Nicolas Ghesquière’s repertoire since celebrating his 10th anniversary at the brand. In the spirit of destination hopping, layers combined function and fashion. Flowing silk dresses and skirts were juxtaposed with structured leather and twill jackets, soft overcoats, and rubbery vinyl trenches. Meanwhile, in luxe takes on movement-friendly pieces, the season’s mix included leather shorts, ’80s-worthy red and green printed leggings, and over-the-knee socks. However, there was room for glamour—like allover floral-printed maxi dresses and gowns, many given a dash of sparkle by linear crystal embellishments. Padded knee-high boots, rounded sneakers, and metallic Mary Jane heels added an eclectic finish to Ghesquière’s vision of the traveler’s wardrobe.

All images: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Miu Miu

The silhouettes of womens’ bodies and how clothing transforms them defined Miuccia Prada’s latest eclectic Miu Miu collection. This season, womens’ everyday lives were top of mind, seen through single-toned buttoned overcoats, leather jackets, and silky blouses. Elevated separates like knee-length skirts, tailored trousers, and sweaters were further boosted with colors varying from punchy green, bright red, and light orchid to various shades of brown and black. A dash of sophisticated glamour was thrown in with sparkling brooches, ladylike top-handle bags, and soft fur coats, paired with narrow-toed leather loafers, knee-high buckled boots, and chic satin pumps. Rounding out the range was a selection of folded, high-waisted silky dresses in pale pink, white, and yellow tones, nodding to the act of undressing—plus runway cameos by Gigi Hadid, Sarah Paulson, Laura Harrier, and Sunday Rose Kidman Urban!

All images: Courtesy of Miu Miu

McQueen

Seán McGirr looked to Oscar Wilde and dandyism for his newest McQueen collection. Bringing a darker tone to both origins, McGirr’s third runway show for the brand brought an elaborate spin to everyday pieces through lush ruffles, feathers, delicate lace, velvets, and more. Glittering jewel embroidery added a romantic sparkle to dynamically flared dresses, knits, outerwear, and elaborate evening gowns. Cast in a sharp palette of red, pale lavender, navy, and dark green, the range was complete with a smattering of the brand’s signature skull prints. The pattern, seen across sheer blouses and scarves, was an instant callback to its original launch period of the 2010’s—and sparked instant nostalgia on social media, to boot.

All images: Courtesy of McQueen

Hermès

The latest Hermès collection from creative director Nadège Vanhee-Cybulski embraced the texture of felt, closely tied to the brand’s signature leathers. Paneled coats, dresses, and jackets were elevated with a sharp finish by the smooth texture, complementing leather outerwear throughout the line. Midi-length dresses, shorts, ribbed knits, and cinched jackets brought added versatility with an equestrian edge to the collection, complemented by heeled brogues and pointed-toe boots cast in sharp hues of dark brown, cypress green, black, charcoal, and gray. Complementing the range was a variety of sharp leather handbags—including a sleek leather Birkin carried by model of the moment Alex Consani.

All images: Filippo Fior

Stella McCartney

Stella means business! Stella McCartney parodied office culture with her “Laptop to Lapdance” collection, filled with plenty of blazers and power suits. Set in a world full of working women, her line directly inspired by office-to-nightclub dressing. Combining executive edge with party-girl glamour, the collection’s workwear sets, skirts, power-shouldered coats, and tailored trousers were complemented by silky knee-length dresses and snake-printed vegan leathers in hues of brown, gray, black, bright red, and khaki. Glittering dresses and bodysuits brought a burst of McCartney’s signature wit and edge, crafted with lead-free crystals and the first plant-based sequins from Sequinova. On the accessories fronts, the designer expanded the size of her chic new Ryder and Falabella bags—perfect for all of your work and going-out essentials—and new colorful Stella McCartney x Adidas Rasant sneakers crafted with recycled materials. The show closed with a pole-dancing performance, witnessed closely by audiences in “Stella Corp”-themed swivel chairs—including Cameron Diaz, Olivia Colman, Ice Spice, Shanina Shaik, and more.

All images: Courtesy of Stella McCartney

Lacoste

Tennis took a turn for Lacoste’s Fall 2025 collection. This season, creative director Pelagia Kolotouros gave the sporty brand an infusion of French elegance, nodding to founder René Lacoste’s rise on the social scene as an athlete in the 1930’s. Separates like T-shirts, trousers, and shorts were crafted with soft silks, paired with slit skirts and blouses, or layered beneath subtly oversized suiting. Nods to the ’90s were spread through sharp coats, pops of tonal colors like orchid purple and dark green, and sportswear and formalwear pairings. However, details including metallic knits, glittering brooches, and embellished sheer separates—plus a wider array of artisanal leather handbags—rounded out the range with a sophisticated flair.

All images: Courtesy of Lacoste

Giambattista Valli

Giambattista Valli looked to womens’ self-determination for his Fall 2025 collection, seen through a streamlined palette of berry purples, light rose, deep red, and marigold. The designer’s latest lineup featured lightweight, flowing maxi dresses ideal for daytime wear, plus cutout and textured styles fit for any nighttime outing. A variety of matching separates and sharp coats in cream and black provided additional versatility, with Valli’s signature elegance shining through swirling lace layers and thin bows. Sheer bases, shimmering metallics, and delicate floral embroidery and blooming prints completed the line with an unapologetic dynamism.

All images: Daniele Oberrauch/Gorunway.com

