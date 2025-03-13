Paris Fashion Week gave new meaning to the City of Lights where celebrities, influencers and tastemakers lit up the city streets to close out Fall 2025 Fashion Month. Setting the stage for some of the most fantastical fashion, the season’s collections did not disappoint. Although the looks sent down the runway were nothing short of spectacular, it wasn’t the only place commanding attention—front rows, presentations, and dinners were stocked with A-list celebrities and other VIPs, each draped in chic fits that redefine drama and decadence. As to a glimpse of the hottest trends? Denim and short shorts reigned supreme—Parisian late winter chill be damned! With a week dedicated to boundary-pushing style, it’s only fitting that the best-dressed fashion stars fully embraced the avant-garde spirit of Paris Fashion Week, delivering high-wattage fashion moments worthy of a spotlight. Check out below to see some of Elizabeth Kurpis’s favorite looks:
1.
Image: Pierre Mouton
WHO: Izi Angus
WHAT: Zimmermann Fall 2025 Runway Show
WHERE: Petit Palais, Paris
2.
Image: Courtesy
WHO: Yeki Kim
WHAT: Delvaux Fall 2025 Collection Dinner
WHERE: Le Voltaire, Paris
3.
Image: BFA
WHO: Jessica Alba
WHAT: Frame Dinner Celebrating Spring 2025 Campaign Stars Sienna Miller and Oli Green
WHERE: Chateau Voltaire, Paris
4.
Image: Courtesy
WHO: Dianna Agron
WHAT: Roger Vivier Fall 2025 Presentation
WHERE: Unsolved Mystery! (Paris)
5.
Image: BFA
WHO: Joan Smalls
WHAT: La DoubleJ, Mother, Net-a-Porter Collaboration Dinner
WHERE: La Fontaine Gaillon, Paris
6.
Image: Myles Kalus
WHO: Sasha Burns
WHAT: Zimmermann Fall 2025 Runway Show
WHERE: Petit Palais, Paris
7.
Image: Courtesy
WHO: Caroline Daur
WHAT: Delvaux Fall 2025 Collection Dinner
WHERE: Le Voltaire, Paris
8.
Image: BFA
WHO: Isabella Massenet
WHAT: Frame Dinner Celebrating Spring 2025 Campaign Stars Sienna Miller and Oli Green
WHERE: Chateau Voltaire, Paris
9.
Image: Courtesy
WHO: Gwendoline Christie
WHAT: Roger Vivier Fall 2025 Presentation
WHERE: Unsolved Mystery! (Paris)
10.
Image: BFA
WHO: Eugenia von Hannover
WHAT: La DoubleJ, Mother, Net-a-Porter Collaboration Dinner
WHERE: La Fontaine Gaillon, Paris
11.
Image: BFA
WHO: Ruby O. Fee
WHAT: Zimmermann Fall 2025 Runway Show
WHERE: Petit Palais, Paris
12.
Image: BFA
WHO: Bambi Northwood-Blyth
WHAT: Frame Dinner Celebrating Spring 2025 Campaign Stars Sienna Miller and Oli Green
WHERE: Chateau Voltaire, Paris
13.
Image: Courtesy
WHO: Tuba Buyukustun
WHAT: Roger Vivier Fall 2025 Presentation
WHERE: Unsolved Mystery! (Paris)
14.
Image: BFA
WHO: Afiya Bennett
WHAT: La DoubleJ, Mother, Net-a-Porter Collaboration Dinner
WHERE: La Fontaine Gaillon, Paris
15.
Image: BFA
WHO: Hannah Harrell
WHAT: Zimmermann Fall 2025 Runway Show
WHERE: Petit Palais, Paris
16.
Image: Courtesy
WHO: Lou Doillon
WHAT: Roger Vivier Fall 2025 Presentation
WHERE: Unsolved Mystery! (Paris)
17.
Image: BFA
WHO: Taylor Hage
WHAT: La DoubleJ, Mother, Net-a-Porter Collaboration Dinner
WHERE: La Fontaine Gaillon, Paris
Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.