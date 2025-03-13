Paris Fashion Week gave new meaning to the City of Lights where celebrities, influencers and tastemakers lit up the city streets to close out Fall 2025 Fashion Month. Setting the stage for some of the most fantastical fashion, the season’s collections did not disappoint. Although the looks sent down the runway were nothing short of spectacular, it wasn’t the only place commanding attention—front rows, presentations, and dinners were stocked with A-list celebrities and other VIPs, each draped in chic fits that redefine drama and decadence. As to a glimpse of the hottest trends? Denim and short shorts reigned supreme—Parisian late winter chill be damned! With a week dedicated to boundary-pushing style, it’s only fitting that the best-dressed fashion stars fully embraced the avant-garde spirit of Paris Fashion Week, delivering high-wattage fashion moments worthy of a spotlight. Check out below to see some of Elizabeth Kurpis’s favorite looks:

1.

Image: Pierre Mouton

WHO: Izi Angus

WHAT: Zimmermann Fall 2025 Runway Show

WHERE: Petit Palais, Paris

2.

Image: Courtesy

WHO: Yeki Kim

WHAT: Delvaux Fall 2025 Collection Dinner

WHERE: Le Voltaire, Paris

3.

Image: BFA

WHO: Jessica Alba

WHAT: Frame Dinner Celebrating Spring 2025 Campaign Stars Sienna Miller and Oli Green

WHERE: Chateau Voltaire, Paris

4.

Image: Courtesy

WHO: Dianna Agron

WHAT: Roger Vivier Fall 2025 Presentation

WHERE: Unsolved Mystery! (Paris)

5.

Image: BFA

WHO: Joan Smalls

WHAT: La DoubleJ, Mother, Net-a-Porter Collaboration Dinner

WHERE: La Fontaine Gaillon, Paris

6.

Image: Myles Kalus

WHO: Sasha Burns

WHAT: Zimmermann Fall 2025 Runway Show

WHERE: Petit Palais, Paris

7.

Image: Courtesy

WHO: Caroline Daur

WHAT: Delvaux Fall 2025 Collection Dinner

WHERE: Le Voltaire, Paris

8.

Image: BFA

WHO: Isabella Massenet

WHAT: Frame Dinner Celebrating Spring 2025 Campaign Stars Sienna Miller and Oli Green

WHERE: Chateau Voltaire, Paris

9.

Image: Courtesy

WHO: Gwendoline Christie

WHAT: Roger Vivier Fall 2025 Presentation

WHERE: Unsolved Mystery! (Paris)

10.

Image: BFA

WHO: Eugenia von Hannover

WHAT: La DoubleJ, Mother, Net-a-Porter Collaboration Dinner

WHERE: La Fontaine Gaillon, Paris

11.

Image: BFA

WHO: Ruby O. Fee

WHAT: Zimmermann Fall 2025 Runway Show

WHERE: Petit Palais, Paris

12.

Image: BFA

WHO: Bambi Northwood-Blyth

WHAT: Frame Dinner Celebrating Spring 2025 Campaign Stars Sienna Miller and Oli Green

WHERE: Chateau Voltaire, Paris

13.

Image: Courtesy

WHO: Tuba Buyukustun

WHAT: Roger Vivier Fall 2025 Presentation

WHERE: Unsolved Mystery! (Paris)

14.

Image: BFA

WHO: Afiya Bennett

WHAT: La DoubleJ, Mother, Net-a-Porter Collaboration Dinner

WHERE: La Fontaine Gaillon, Paris

15.

Image: BFA

WHO: Hannah Harrell

WHAT: Zimmermann Fall 2025 Runway Show

WHERE: Petit Palais, Paris

16.

Image: Courtesy

WHO: Lou Doillon

WHAT: Roger Vivier Fall 2025 Presentation

WHERE: Unsolved Mystery! (Paris)

17.

Image: BFA

WHO: Taylor Hage

WHAT: La DoubleJ, Mother, Net-a-Porter Collaboration Dinner

WHERE: La Fontaine Gaillon, Paris

