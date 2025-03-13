News

Elizabeth Kurpis Reveals Her 17 Best Dressed from Paris Fashion Week

by Elizabeth Kurpis
Paris Fashion Week gave new meaning to the City of Lights where celebrities, influencers and tastemakers lit up the city streets to close out Fall 2025 Fashion Month. Setting the stage for some of the most fantastical fashion, the season’s collections did not disappoint. Although the looks sent down the runway were nothing short of spectacular, it wasn’t the only place commanding attention—front rows, presentations, and dinners were stocked with A-list celebrities and other VIPs, each draped in chic fits that redefine drama and decadence. As to a glimpse of the hottest trends? Denim and short shorts reigned supreme—Parisian late winter chill be damned! With a week dedicated to boundary-pushing style, it’s only fitting that the best-dressed fashion stars fully embraced the avant-garde spirit of Paris Fashion Week, delivering high-wattage fashion moments worthy of a spotlight. Check out below to see some of Elizabeth Kurpis’s favorite looks:

1.

Izi Angus

Image: Pierre Mouton

WHO: Izi Angus

WHAT: Zimmermann Fall 2025 Runway Show

WHERE: Petit Palais, Paris

2.

Yeki Kim

Image: Courtesy

WHO: Yeki Kim

WHAT: Delvaux Fall 2025 Collection Dinner

WHERE: Le Voltaire, Paris

3.

Jessica Alba

Image: BFA

WHO: Jessica Alba

WHAT: Frame Dinner Celebrating Spring 2025 Campaign Stars Sienna Miller and Oli Green

WHERE: Chateau Voltaire, Paris

4.

Dianna Agron

Image: Courtesy

WHO: Dianna Agron

WHAT: Roger Vivier Fall 2025 Presentation

WHERE: Unsolved Mystery! (Paris)

5.

Joan Smalls

Image: BFA

WHO: Joan Smalls

WHAT: La DoubleJ, Mother, Net-a-Porter Collaboration Dinner

WHERE: La Fontaine Gaillon, Paris

6.

Sasha Burns

Image: Myles Kalus

WHO: Sasha Burns

WHAT: Zimmermann Fall 2025 Runway Show

WHERE: Petit Palais, Paris

7.

Caroline Daur

Image: Courtesy

WHO: Caroline Daur

WHAT: Delvaux Fall 2025 Collection Dinner

WHERE: Le Voltaire, Paris

8.

Isabella Massenet

Image: BFA

WHO: Isabella Massenet

WHAT: Frame Dinner Celebrating Spring 2025 Campaign Stars Sienna Miller and Oli Green

WHERE: Chateau Voltaire, Paris

9.

Gwendolline Christie

Image: Courtesy

WHO: Gwendoline Christie

WHAT: Roger Vivier Fall 2025 Presentation

WHERE: Unsolved Mystery! (Paris)

10.

Eugenia von Hannover

Image: BFA

WHO: Eugenia von Hannover

WHAT: La DoubleJ, Mother, Net-a-Porter Collaboration Dinner

WHERE: La Fontaine Gaillon, Paris

11.

Ruby O. Fee

Image: BFA

WHO: Ruby O. Fee

WHAT: Zimmermann Fall 2025 Runway Show

WHERE: Petit Palais, Paris

12.

Bambi Northwood-Blyth

Image: BFA

WHO: Bambi Northwood-Blyth

WHAT: Frame Dinner Celebrating Spring 2025 Campaign Stars Sienna Miller and Oli Green

WHERE: Chateau Voltaire, Paris

13.

Tuba Buyukustun

Image: Courtesy

WHO: Tuba Buyukustun

WHAT: Roger Vivier Fall 2025 Presentation

WHERE: Unsolved Mystery! (Paris)

14.

Afiya Bennett

Image: BFA

WHO: Afiya Bennett

WHAT: La DoubleJ, Mother, Net-a-Porter Collaboration Dinner

WHERE: La Fontaine Gaillon, Paris

15.

Hannah Harrell

Image: BFA

WHO: Hannah Harrell

WHAT: Zimmermann Fall 2025 Runway Show

WHERE: Petit Palais, Paris

16.

Lou Doillon

Image: Courtesy

WHO: Lou Doillon

WHAT: Roger Vivier Fall 2025 Presentation

WHERE: Unsolved Mystery! (Paris)

17.

Taylor Hage

Image: BFA

WHO: Taylor Hage

WHAT: La DoubleJ, Mother, Net-a-Porter Collaboration Dinner

WHERE: La Fontaine Gaillon, Paris

 

