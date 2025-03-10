Major Moments You Missed From Paris Fashion Week!

Paris Fashion Week‘s Fall 2025 season is nearly at the finish line. After a whirlwind weekend of runways, we’re still soaking in standout shows and viral moments that flooded our feeds—from McQueen’s gothic glamour to Hermès’ equestrian leathers. Below, check out the most recent top collections to note!

McQueen

For his third McQueen collection, Seán McGirr looked to Oscar Wilde and dandyism for a dark lineup of suiting and formalwear. Taking a more glamorous turn, this season’s formalwear and outerwear were given added flourish with frothy feathers, soft velvets and silks, and ruffled blouses galore. Pops of bright red, pale lavender, navy, and dark green added a contrasting color palette, spread across sharp suits, flowing dresses, and sumptuous jackets. For added glamour, glistening jewels and swirling metallic embroidery covered swirling peplum-style dresses, bomber jackets, and soft knits. A sharp edge came from pointed boots, buckled leather bags, and a dash of McQueen’s signature skull prints—including the label’s signature scarves, prompting a cry for the original 2010’s style’s resurgence on social media.

All images: Courtesy of McQueen

Hermès

Felt was the basis of Hermès‘ new collection, nodding to the storied house’s signature relationship with leatherwork. The smooth material was seen in paneled midi-length dresses and draped jackets, complementing creative director Nadège Vanhee-Cybulski’s new cropped knit tops, ribbed gloves, and leather shorts. Subtly shiny leathers and soft suedes ran across tailored trousers, overcoats, and cashmere and silk turtleneck sweaters, cast in hues of black, charcoal gray, dark brown, and cypress green. Glossy knee-high boots and shoulder bags brought the collection a polished finish, while Alex Consani walking with a chic leather Birkin—a moment she’s campaigned for for months—was a sophisticated standout.

All images: Filippo Fior

Balenciaga

Dress codes were warped for Balenciaga‘s Fall 2025 season. Nodding to the ways different people wear the same styles, Demna’s latest featured a mix of sharply collared shirts, knee-length skirts, and overcoats, intermixed with buttoned suits, sheer tights and sharply pointed pumps. The label’s nonchalant takes on formalwear were seen across plunging gowns with waist-high slits and punchy hues—plus floor-length styles in dark floral lace and puffer-style padding. Rounding out the range were variations of shredded tank tops and printed sweatpants, completed with two-toned athleisure from an upcoming Puma collab!

All images: Courtesy of Balenciaga

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.