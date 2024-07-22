New York Fashion Week’s Spring 2025 Schedule is Here!

Mark your calendars! New York Fashion Week is just around the corner—and we’ve got our first glimpse of what to expect come September.

The CFDA‘s new American Collections Calendar for Spring 2025 collections begins with Area’s runway show on Friday, September 6, kicking off the week with a sparkly flair. Many of the 61 shows will feature returning brands, including Aknvas, Alejandra Alonso Rojas, Alice + Olivia, Bach Mai, Badgley Mischka, Brandon Maxwell, Carolina Herrera, Coach, Collina Strada, COS, Cynthia Rowley, Dennis Basso, Diotima, Eckhaus Latta, Elena Velez, Frederick Anderson, Grace Ling, Jonathan Cohen, Jane Wade, Jason Wu, Kallmeyer, Kate Barton, Khaite, Kim Shui, Kobi Halperin, Lafayette 148, Lapointe, LaQuan Smith, Libertine, Luar, Melitta Baumeister, Meruert Tolegen, Michael Kors, Monse, Naeem Khan, PatBo, PH5, Prabal Gurung, Presley Oldham, Rio Sport, Sandy Liang, Sebastien Ami, Sergio Hudson, Simkhai, Theophilio, Tibi, Tory Burch, Ulla Johnson, Willy Chavarria, Who Decides War, Wiederhoeft, Zankov, and 3.1 Phillip Lim.

Brands making their NYFW debut this season include Campillo, Off-White, Toteme, TWP, Ronald van der Kemp, and 5000.

New York Men’s Day will also return with two sessions on Friday, Sept. 6, featuring designers A.Potts, Clara Son, Earthling, Sivan, The Salting, Of Nothing, Sermon Series, Stan, Tarpley, and Terry Singh.

During the Week, select brands will show collections through alternative methods. Adeam, Andrew Kwon, Ashlyn, Bugatchi, Delpozo, Marina Moscone, Michael Fausto, NHL, Salon 1884, Sho Konishi, Tanner Fletcher, and Veronica Beard will present their Spring 2025 collections by appointment. Meanwhile, Advisry, Herve Leger, and N.Hoollywood will showcase their collections digitally.

There’s also surprises in store, making this Fashion Week decidedly different. Ralph Lauren will show outside the calendar on Sept. 5 with a fashion show in the Hamptons. Meanwhile, Alaïa will show its Spring 2025 collection on Sept. 6—which it teased on Instagram in June. The CFDA is also searching for partners to fund a Fashion Week shuttle bus service to allow for easier transportation between shows, according to Steven Kolb—who’s DM’s are open for ideas!

Currently absent from the calendar? Christopher John Rogers, Cucculelli Shaheen, Kate Spade New York, Thom Browne, and Tommy Hilfiger. There’s also an unclaimed spot on the calendar, simply labeled “To Be Announced” at 6:30pm on Sunday, Feb. 8.

Want more info? Take a closer look at the full NYFW calendar here.

