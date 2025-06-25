Milan Fashion Week Men’s Top Spring 2026 Shows

Milan Fashion Week Men’s returned this weekend to showcase the Spring 2026 season’s newest menswear collections. From Giorgio Armani to Saul Nash, numerous labels touched down in the chic Italian city for the fashionable affair, held from June 20 to 24. Below, we take a closer look at the top collections that defined MFW’s latest edition.

Giorgio Armani

Giorgio Armani looked to the spirit of travel for his Spring 2026 collection. The designer’s latest lineup featured a combination of lightweight, fluid fabrics across elegant suiting, jackets, trousers, and matching sets ideal for warmer days ahead. Cast in a distinct palette of purples, blues, and grays punctuated by browns, whites, and hints of shimmering gold, the range was effortlessly complete with a selection of chukka boots, sandals, braided belts, and woven hats and bags.

All images: Courtesy of Giorgio Armani

Prada

For Spring 2026, Prada‘s Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada looked to a sense of calm and gentleness for their latest collection. The dynamic duo’s resulting line embraced the pants-less dressing trend seen throughout womenswear in recent years, courtesy of a selection of bloomers and skintight shorts. The daring bottoms were complemented with a mix of nautical overshirts, windbreakers, and sandals, while a dressier range of glossy leather jackets, smoothly draped trousers, scrunched suiting, and simple knits were boosted with vibrant red, blue, green, and yellow hues.

All images: Courtesy of Prada

Dunhill

Simon Holloway’s Spring 2026 collection for Dunhill embraced the dapper style of British aristocracy, while simultaneously hinting at the rakish nature of the UK’s rock scene. The nonchalant nature of Charlie Watts and Bryan Ferry were seen across casually draped sweaters, trousers, and fluid lounge suits, given a distinctly dapper spin through accents like windowpane plaids, knotted ties, and buckled loafers. Sporting culture was embraced with a series of linen and driving blazers, while luxe ease completed the collection through a series of smoking jackets—plus a chic color palette of grey, rose, indigo, navy, and black.

All images: Courtesy of Dunhill

Paul Smith

Paul Smith looked to his own personal travels for his Spring 2026 collection, resulting in an eclectic line akin to mixed pieces gathered across travels. Made to withstand the summertime heat, Smith paired lightweight jackets, collared shirts, and ties with flat-fronted pants, shorts, and knit vests, many splashed with collaged prints made from the designer’s own photographs. The collection’s free-spirited nature was furthered with accessories like metal charm-adorned jewelry, belts, and berets, net bags, and mixed-media shoes, bolstered with bright tones of fuchsia, lime green, coral, and a selection of brown, white, and gray shades.

All images: Courtesy of Paul Smith

Church’s

Dapper style exuded from Church’s Spring 2026 lineup at the Piccolo Teatro Studio Melato, which highlighted its longtime signature Shanghai shoes. The monk-strapped style was updated with padded soles and a softer construction for the warmer months. Meanwhile, its new lightweight Shanghai Essence boots, lace ups, and loafers, as well as the precision laser-crafted Shanghai Laser shoe, provided updates to the classic silhouette. Elsewhere, the brand’s newest offerings included a selection of suede moc-toed shoes, derbies, and smooth leather boots in a particularly classic palette of brown, black, green, burgundy, and dark blue.

All images: Courtesy of Church’s

Saul Nash

Intimacy was key for Saul Nash‘s Spring collection, “Embrace,” which took a deeper look at the power of touch. Stretchy Henley shirts, hooded sports jerseys, and military-inspired jackets were paired with buttoned trousers and sharply cut jeans, mixing both soft and hard shapes. Nash’s signature blend of cheeky flair and traditional dress was also seen in a variety of hooded Oxford shirts, boxer shorts, and adjustable suits—smoothly complemented with tonal yellow, purple, gray, and blue hues for a soft finish.

All images: Courtesy of Saul Nash

