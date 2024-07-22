Peter Hawkings exits Tom Ford

In a somewhat surprising move… Peter Hawkings is officially leaving Tom Ford. Hawkings departure follows a 20 year-long career at the brand, beginning as Ford’s menswear design assistant in 1998 and leaving as the brand’s creative director, to which he was appointed in 2023. The news was announced by Estée Lauder Companies, which confirmed that Tom Ford’s Spring 2025 collection will be shown in the brand’s Milan showroom in September—and that Hawkings’ successor will be named soon.

“I want to thank Peter for his collaboration since Tom Ford Fashion became part of the Ermenegildo Zegna Group,” said Tom Ford Fashon CEO Lelio Gavazza. “Along with his team, Peter has contributed to this important initial phase of development. I wish him all the best in his next chapter.”

And now the replacement rumors begin…

V Magazine celebrates its Fall 2024 preview issue with a model-filled soirée

Model mania! V Magazine took over Casa Cipriani’s Jazz Café on Friday night to celebrate its Fall 2024 preview issue, which spotlights the upcoming season’s new collections. Hosted by editor in chief Stephen Gan, the event welcomed guests including cover stars Kate Upton, Isabeli Fontana, Daiane Sodre, and Maria Klaumann mingling while enjoying live jazz music. Attendees included Lisa Rinna, Delilah Belle, Coi Leray, Dixie D’Amelio, Steven Klein, Patti Wilson, Nicola Formichetti, Daiane Sodre, Lizzy Goodman, Kiernan Fagan, PJ Mattan, Joshua Cummings, Diego Villarreal, and more.

All Images: Michael Stewart/V Magazine

Is John Galliano leaving Maison Margiela for Dior?

Could John Galliano be 2024’s latest designer departure? It’s possible. Among this year’s shuffle of brand appointments and exits, a new rumor has sparked that Galliano could leave his current post as creative director of Maison Margiela, according to Fashion United. The designer has apparently chosen to not renew his contract at the brand after leading it for a decade. However, a new role could be on the horizon—Galliano’s rumored to return to Dior, marking a renaissance since the French label fired him for anti-Semitic remarks in 2011, according to Miss Tweed. Stay tuned!

LuisaViaRoma will debut first New York store on Bond Street

LuisaViaRoma is coming to Manhattan! The luxury online retailer has announced its next flagship store, which will be located on 1 Bond St. in New York City. Its two-story boutique features a minimalist design with custom and vintage furniture, as well as a private personal shopping floor with concierge services and curated products for VIP clients. The store will also include women’s and men’s current ready-to-wear collections, a vintage edit, and services for New York customers to consign luxury pieces in-store for LuisaViaRoma shopping credit. You can discover the boutique when it opens to the public on July 22.

“We are excited to debut LuisaViaRoma’s first U.S. store at 1 Bond Street, NYC,” said CEO Tommaso Andorlini. “This new multi-brand flagship services our global clientele with a high-touch, in-person shopping experience. While our digital platform continues to deliver best in class, around-the-clock service, LuisaViaRoma New York sets the new standard for modern luxury retail in the city with its product offering and physical experience.”

All images: Douglas Lyle Thompson

V Magazine taps Karlie Kloss for special Fall 2024 preview issue

Karlie Kloss is V Magazine‘s latest cover girl! The supermodel covers a special edition of the publication’s Fall 2024 preview issue, photographed by Emma Summerton. In the accompanying editorial, Kloss poses in Loro Piano’s “Into the Wild” collection while speaking in conversation with Christy Turlington Burns on their first meeting, career growth, and the importance of mothers supporting each other through their lives.

“The first time I met Christy Turlington, it was almost like a scene out of a movie because I’ve idolized Christy long before ever meeting her, and all that she stood for in the world and the industry,” said Kloss. “I remember many years of being on shoots and feeling like I got to know you by the stories other makeup artists or hair stylists [would tell me] about the legend of Christy. No Woman, No Cry [Turlington’s 2010 documentary] came out at that time, and you were running marathons…I was always a super fan. She was shooting in the Donna Karan studio over in the West Village. Donna invited me because she knew how much I admired Christy, and I remember walking into Urban Zen where the shoot was happening. I was standing face-to-face with Christy, and I just started crying. I’ve never had that reaction ever again with anyone in the world, but I was so moved and humbled to meet her, and so I just was bawling.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V Magazine (@vmagazine)

Could Mark Zuckerberg be Supreme’s new co-owner?

Mark Zuckerberg could (sort of) be the next co-owner of Supreme. According to Dazed, the Meta CEO is in talks to purchase 5% of eyewear distribution company EssilorLuxxotica’s shares. The news follows last week’s announcement that EssilorLuxxotica is acquiring Supreme for $1.5 billion, with the goals of expanding its customer base and Supreme’s brand reach—hence, if Zuckerberg’s deal goes through, he will be a partial owner of the skate brand. However, Meta’s also involved in the deal, as the brand also hopes to collaborate with Supreme on new versions of its smart sunglasses, according to the Financial Times.

