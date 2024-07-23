Hailey Bieber shows her baby bump in W Magazine‘s Summer issue

Mamma Mia, indeed! Hailey Bieber—and her baby bump—are front and center for W Magazine‘s new summer issue. In a special cover shoot by David Sims, Bieber poses for her first photo shoot since announcing her pregnancy in May with husband Justin Bieber. Imagery finds Mrs. B draped in outfits by Chanel, Balenciaga, JW Anderson, Gucci, Rodarte, McQueen, and Saint Laurent, all styled by Paul Sinclaire. In her accompanying interview with Jen Wang, Bieber opens up about originally hiding her pregnancy, founding her beauty brand Rhode, facing public scrutiny over her personal life, and more.

“In the beginning [of pregnancy], it was super emotional for me,” said Bieber. “Like, ‘I love this human so much. How can I possibly bring someone else into this?’ I’m trying to soak in these days of it being Justin and me, just the two of us.”

All images: David Sims/Courtesy of W Magazine

The Paris Fashion Week Spring 2025 schedule is here!

Paris Fashion Week is back! The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode has just announced the Spring 2025 show schedule for the City of Light, held from Sept. 23 to Oct. 1. The event will feature shows and presentations from 98 brands, including Chanel, Dior, Saint Laurent, Courreges, The Row, Dries Van Noten, Rabanne, Acne Studios, Balmain, Chloé, Schiaparelli, Loewe, Elie Saab, McQueen, Valentino, Balenciaga, and Zimmermann. Coperni’s highly anticipated show at Disneyland Paris will close the Week with a magical finish. You can discover the full schedule now on the Fédération’s website.

Kate Upton’s Dress My Tour premieres today on Hulu

Do you have what it takes to dress a top musician? Kate Upton will be the judge of that—at least, she will for the designers on Hulu’s new reality show Dress My Tour. The supermodel and actress will host the 10-episode competition program, which finds 11 fashion designers creating custom tour outfits for artists including Paula Abdul, Toni Braxton, Coi Leray, JoJo Siwa, Ty Dolla $ign, and more. The show’s winner will receive a $100,000 prize towards their career in the future. You can discover all of the show’s dramatic fashion episodes now, which have just dropped on Hulu.

Cara Delevingne, Ethel Cain, and more star in Miu Miu’s Fall 2024 campaign

Calling all Miu Miu girls! Miuccia Prada has tapped a range of familiar faces for Miu Miu’s new Fall 2024 campaign. The new shoot by Zoe Ghertner finds supermodel Cara Delevingne front and center, outfitted in the brand’s eclectic faux fur coat, minimalist skirt set, and buckled oxfords. Musicians Ethel Cain, Little Simz, and Minnie, as well as model Caitlin Soetendal, also appear in the label’s oversized skirts, cardigans, windbreakers, and shirting—all accented with Mary Janes, combat boots, and an array of slouchy leather handbags.

Anok Yai poses for Elle‘s “Future Of Fashion” issue

Elle is getting a supermodel boost from Anok Yai. The star covers the publication’s latest “Future Of Fashion” issue, the second following Hoyeon’s cover reveal earlier this summer. In the issue, Yai poses for Mario Sorrenti in a range of outfits styled by Alex White, hailing from Prada, Mugler, Saint Laurent, Gucci, Tory Burch, Ferragamo, and Ludovic de Saint Sernin. For the accompanying feature by Juliana Ukiomogbe, Yai discusses her rise to fame in the modeling world—as well as her family’s reactions to her fashion career, connecting with her peers, and revisiting her artistic talents.

“My parents were more academic and didn’t know anything about the fashion world,” said Yai. “I remember I gave my mom this Fendi bag that Karl Lagerfeld had given me, and she didn’t even know what Fendi was. She was like, ‘Oh, cute.’ And then put it in her room. I don’t know if she’s ever worn it.”

All images: Mario Sorrenti/Courtesy of Elle

Maluma fronts Allure‘s August 2024 cover

Maluma’s back! The musician is Allure‘s new August 2024 cover star, highlighting his new role as a father and himself. In the accompanying feature by writer Patricia Alfonso Tortolani, Maluma delves into his growing maturity, recent move to Turks & Caicos, fatherhood, and reconnecting with his massive fan base. The star also poses for an editorial shot by Willian Arcand, wearing modern bohemian outfits by Dior, Saint Laurent, Stella McCartney, and Gucci, all styled by Marcus Correa.

“Everything changed. And I love it,” said Maluma. “Now, I wake up every day with the desire to conquer the world. I know I have to fucking kill it. For Paris, nothing is impossible. You have to lead by example. I go to bed every night that I can at 9 and wake up at 5:30 to hit the gym because I want to be healthy. You want to live forever for your kids. I want to make her proud.”

All images: Willian Arcand/Courtesy of Allure

Paloma Elsesser, Gabriela Karefa-Johnson, & more are hosting a closet sale

Talk about a super sale! Paloma Elsesser, alongside fashion industry members Gabriela Karefa-Johnson, Steff Yotka, Daphne Seybold, Arielle Starkman, and Lynette Nylander, will host a “For The Girls” closet sale on July 28. From 10am-7pm, customers can shop a selection of plus, mid, and standard-sized garments at Plus Plus on 597 Broadway in New York City. The moment also celebrates fashion with purpose, as a part of the sale’s proceeds will benefit For The Gworls, food sovereignty, New York City’s migrant crisis, and freedom for the countries of Sudan, Congo, and Palestine. You can discover more details on the group’s Instagram feed.

