The CFDA Announces Open Applications For New York Fashion Week!

Come one, come all! Designers are invited to apply for New York Fashion Week‘s September show schedule, courtesy of the CFDA. Ahead of the Spring 2026 season, the organization’s released its formal online application form on its website—which you can enter until June 11, 2025. We also have a hint of what to expect from this year’s show schedule, as NYFW’s official dates have been confirmed from September 11 to 15—marking a distinctly later timeline than past seasons.

Chanel Debunks Menswear Rumors Ahead Of Matthieu Blazy’s Debut

Chanel-lo! Chanel has just confirmed it won’t be entering the menswear category, according to a new Vogue interview with the brand’s global CEO Leena Nair and CFO Philippe Blondiaux. During their chat, the pair discussed the French label’s 4.3% revenue decrease in 2024, as well as its viral price increases each March and September—which will be skipped this year due to the volatility of current tariffs being discussed between the U.S. and Europe. Additionally, they also confirmed Chanel will not be expanding into menswear. That rumor’s abounded since Matthieu Blazy—who designed both men’s and women’s collections for Bottega Veneta—was announced as the brand’s new artistic director last winter, and continued after its latest eyewear campaign starring Kendrick Lamar and spottings on stars including Timothée Chalamet.

“ It’s going to be the same answer: no, we are not planning to enter men’s,” Nair said. “But I’m very happy when I see men all over the world wearing Chanel.”

The Nordstrom Family & Liverpool Acquire Nordstrom

It’s a new dawn at Nordstrom! The retailer’s just announced its acquisition by the Nordstrom family and El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (also known as Liverpool), as shared in a press release. The new deal will find Erik and Pete Nordstrom leading the company as its co-CEO’s, as well as a new share price of $24.25 per share in the deal. Another notable detail is that Nordstrom’s stock will stop trading at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on May 21—the same day it will also be delisted from the NYSE.

“The completion of this transaction is an important milestone in our nearly 125-year history,” said Erik Nordstrom in a statement. “As we embark on this new chapter, we remain focused on what matters most: providing outstanding service, offering the best merchandise, and ultimately, helping our customers feel good and look their best. We’re grateful to our teams for their hard work on behalf of our business and our customers, and we look forward to building on Nordstrom’s strong foundation to reach even greater heights.”

Sofia Coppola Remembers Meeting Kirsten Dunst & Josh Hartnett During The Virgin Suicides For i-D

Sofia Coppola‘s stepping in front of the camera for I-D! The alt publication has just launched its newest issue with the beloved director on the cover, celebrating the 25th anniversary of her debut film The Virgin Suicides. The dramatic flick cemented Coppola as a director to watch, in tandem with its young stars including Josh Hartnett and Kirsten Dunst—who’d eventually become Coppola’s muse for decades. Within her interview with Steff Yotka, Coppola, remembers meeting Dunst and swooning over Hartnett on-set, as well as filming teenage girlhood, messy rooms, early directing days, and the upcoming books on The Virgin Suicides and Chanel couture that she’ll publish at her imprint MACK.

“I remember we were shooting on film and the producer would be like, ‘Why is the camera rolling of the girls just lying around? You have to stop shooting so much film.’ And I was like, ‘No.,'” Coppola recalls of filming The Virgin Suicides. “It was just that—hours of just the girls lying around, so it felt like they’d been in there forever. It felt like summer camp—we were all just kind of figuring out how to do it. It was my first time directing, everyone was really eager to help and sweet, and I remember those kids being really, really great. Meeting Kirsten, she was 16 and it was the beginning of our friendship. I remember when Josh Harnett would show up on set as Trip Fontaine, and we would all swoon. Ed Lachman, the cinematographer, was great in helping me figure out how I wanted to shoot it. I mean, there were days that it was stressful because it was low budget and we didn’t have a lot of time. We were always scrambling, but there was definitely a good will on set.”

All images: Dick Page & James Gibbs/Courtesy of i-D Magazine

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.