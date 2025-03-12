News

Paris Fashion Week Wraps, Planet Hollywood Returns, Plus! Christian Louboutin x Maison Margiela!

Read your daily dose of chic intel right here...

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
Daily news, news, PFW, Paris Fashion Week, Bella Hadid, Christian Louboutin, Maison Margiela, Serena Williams, Sperry, Aritzia,Janie and Jack,Planet Hollywood. parties, collaborations
Bella Hadid (Courtesy of Saint Laurent), Christian Louboutin x Maison Margiela (Courtesy of Christian Louboutin)

Saint Laurent’s Dynamic Runway Closes Paris Fashion Week

Saint Laurent brought a slick close to Paris Fashion Week‘s Fall 2025 season! Set against a stark onyx oval runway with lightly lit walls, creative director Anthony Vaccarello’s latest collection focused on the grounding nature of clothings’ shape and how garments frame the body. These were exhibited through sharp leather tops, stone-washed skirts, delicate lace dresses, and plenty of animal and floral prints splashed across silicone-soaked silks. The show notably included a viral cameo by Bella Hadid—who also previously returned from her former runway break to walk in the brand’s Spring 2025 show last fall, as well. Laurent’s signature nonchalance permeated through rose-topped heels and rock crystal jewelry, which each provided darkly glamorous complements to Vaccarello’s latest dynamic designs.

All images: Courtesy of Saint Laurent

Christian Louboutin & Maison Margiela’s Viral Collaboration Has Arrived 

The red bottoms are getting a revamp! Christian Louboutin and Maison Margiela have teamed up to launch their first capsule collection—which initially debuted on John Galliano’s final Maison Margiela Artisanal couture show in 2024. However, Galliano and Louboutin’s collab features two lines: Maison Margiela by Christian Louboutin 3, and Christian Louboutin by Maison Margiela 4, which finds each brand reinterpreting the other’s signatures. Margiela by Louboutin features Rabi-toed embellished Bridiela Una Strass pumps, slick Loubiella stiletto sandals, and whimsical Marlougiela ballet flats. Meanwhile, Louboutin by Margiela’s range includes stripped-down, seam-exposing takes on the Bilougiela 25 and Martinloula pumps (each inspired by Louboutin’s Kate Max heels). Rounding out the range are the knee-high Xrismarteen boots and slick Martoubi 25 pumps—complete with brushstrokes nodding to Louboutin’s signature red soles. You can discover the full collection now on both MaisonMargiela.com and ChristianLouboutin.com, as well as both brands’ select international boutiques.

All images: Courtesy of Christian Louboutin

Frank & Eileen Launch Collab With Julianne Moore

Gorgeous redheads alert! Frank & Eileen, the 100% woman-owned and led, apparel brand for women, has launched launch of House of Frank & Eileen, where the brand collaborates with iconic women to create capsule collections. Their first collab is with Julianne Moore, who joined Audrey McLoghlin at event last night at Gemma at The Bowery Hotel to celebrate their new campaign and collab. The first release, The Waverly Button-Up, is a crisp, cool white button-up inspired by Julianne’s signature NYC style. Chic!

Julianne Moore, Audrey McLoghlin

 

Rebecca Minkoff, Audrey McLoghlin

Audrey McLoghlin, Adam Glassman

Planet Hollywood Returns To Times Square With A Star-Studded Bash!

We’re headed to Hollywood…Planet Hollywood, that is! On Wednesday night, Alec and Hilaria Baldwin—as well as owner Robert Earl—hosted the restaurant’s return with a grand opening celebration for its new Times Square location. The venue’s revamped interiors featured 360-degree screen panels across its three floors, allowing for a multi-sensory experience for guests while enjoying bites and drinks. Throughout the night, attendees enjoyed the new space’s amenities, tasty light bites, cocktails, and Sire Spirits’ Le Chemin du Roi and Branson Cognac. The evening came to a dynamic close with Boy George, who took over the DJ booth for a rousing set that had everyone dancing the night away. Guests included Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Pete Davidson, Whoopi Goldberg, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Liev Schrieber, Sailor Brinkley Cook, Joey Fatone, Buddy Valastro, Rebecca Minkoff, Charli D’Amelio, Matt James, Troy Amos Ross, Alex Garfin, Max Garfin, Ike Ejioche, Eric Adams, Carol Alt, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, PK Kemsley, Meredith Marks, and more!

Planet Hollywood, Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Arnold Schwarzenegger

Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Arnold Schwarzenegger (Bre Johnson/BFA.com)

Serena Williams Steps Into Summer With A Sweet Janie & Jack Collab

Serena Williams is serving up her signature contemporary style—this time, for the little ones! The tennis star has teamed up with children’s brand Janie and Jack to launch her first-ever kids’ clothing collection, inspired by her daughters Olympia and Adira. The limited-edition line features 35 vibrant resort-ready pieces, from whimsical sundresses to swimwear, all designed to bring a confidence-boosting, fun point of view to kids’ fashion. With bold prints and Serena’s signature sorority flair, the drop is a grand slam for sure! You can discover the full line now on JanieandJack.com.

Serena Williams, Janie and Jack

Serena Williams x Janie and Jack Spring 2025 (Courtesy of Janie and Jack)

Sperry & Aritzia Revamp Boat Shoes With A Chic Footwear Collaboration

Aritzia‘s dipping its toes back into the collaborations pool, thanks to Sperry! The pair have just dropped a coastal-cool boating shoe, the Sperry x Aritzia Authentic Original Boat Shoe, in two tonal shades of brown. The versatile style brings a minimalist take to the classic deck shoe, akin to a preppy flat loafer. Whether you’re channeling your inner yacht club elite or simply need a sleek, versatile flat style for everyday wear, this drop has something for everyone—which you can discover now on Aritzia.com. Happy sailing!

Sperry x Aritzia (Courtesy of Aritzia)

Additional reporting by Preston Lyles.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

You may also like

The Top Fall 2025 Shows From Paris...

Chanel’s Bow-Tied Show, Gigi Talks Bradley Cooper...

Major Moments You Missed From Paris Fashion...

Jil Sander’s New Creative Director, Jonathan Anderson’s...

Givenchy’s Fall 2025 Show, Tommy Hilfiger’s New...

Paris Fashion Week Continues, I-D’s Print Cover...

Watch Givenchy’s Fall 2025 Runway Show Right...

Louis Vuitton Launches Beauty with Pat McGrath,...

Calvin Klein Taps Lily Collins, Dior’s PFW...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.