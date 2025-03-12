Saint Laurent’s Dynamic Runway Closes Paris Fashion Week

Saint Laurent brought a slick close to Paris Fashion Week‘s Fall 2025 season! Set against a stark onyx oval runway with lightly lit walls, creative director Anthony Vaccarello’s latest collection focused on the grounding nature of clothings’ shape and how garments frame the body. These were exhibited through sharp leather tops, stone-washed skirts, delicate lace dresses, and plenty of animal and floral prints splashed across silicone-soaked silks. The show notably included a viral cameo by Bella Hadid—who also previously returned from her former runway break to walk in the brand’s Spring 2025 show last fall, as well. Laurent’s signature nonchalance permeated through rose-topped heels and rock crystal jewelry, which each provided darkly glamorous complements to Vaccarello’s latest dynamic designs.

All images: Courtesy of Saint Laurent

Christian Louboutin & Maison Margiela’s Viral Collaboration Has Arrived

The red bottoms are getting a revamp! Christian Louboutin and Maison Margiela have teamed up to launch their first capsule collection—which initially debuted on John Galliano’s final Maison Margiela Artisanal couture show in 2024. However, Galliano and Louboutin’s collab features two lines: Maison Margiela by Christian Louboutin 3, and Christian Louboutin by Maison Margiela 4, which finds each brand reinterpreting the other’s signatures. Margiela by Louboutin features Rabi-toed embellished Bridiela Una Strass pumps, slick Loubiella stiletto sandals, and whimsical Marlougiela ballet flats. Meanwhile, Louboutin by Margiela’s range includes stripped-down, seam-exposing takes on the Bilougiela 25 and Martinloula pumps (each inspired by Louboutin’s Kate Max heels). Rounding out the range are the knee-high Xrismarteen boots and slick Martoubi 25 pumps—complete with brushstrokes nodding to Louboutin’s signature red soles. You can discover the full collection now on both MaisonMargiela.com and ChristianLouboutin.com, as well as both brands’ select international boutiques.

All images: Courtesy of Christian Louboutin

Frank & Eileen Launch Collab With Julianne Moore

Gorgeous redheads alert! Frank & Eileen, the 100% woman-owned and led, apparel brand for women, has launched launch of House of Frank & Eileen, where the brand collaborates with iconic women to create capsule collections. Their first collab is with Julianne Moore, who joined Audrey McLoghlin at event last night at Gemma at The Bowery Hotel to celebrate their new campaign and collab. The first release, The Waverly Button-Up, is a crisp, cool white button-up inspired by Julianne’s signature NYC style. Chic!

Planet Hollywood Returns To Times Square With A Star-Studded Bash!

We’re headed to Hollywood…Planet Hollywood, that is! On Wednesday night, Alec and Hilaria Baldwin—as well as owner Robert Earl—hosted the restaurant’s return with a grand opening celebration for its new Times Square location. The venue’s revamped interiors featured 360-degree screen panels across its three floors, allowing for a multi-sensory experience for guests while enjoying bites and drinks. Throughout the night, attendees enjoyed the new space’s amenities, tasty light bites, cocktails, and Sire Spirits’ Le Chemin du Roi and Branson Cognac. The evening came to a dynamic close with Boy George, who took over the DJ booth for a rousing set that had everyone dancing the night away. Guests included Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Pete Davidson, Whoopi Goldberg, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Liev Schrieber, Sailor Brinkley Cook, Joey Fatone, Buddy Valastro, Rebecca Minkoff, Charli D’Amelio, Matt James, Troy Amos Ross, Alex Garfin, Max Garfin, Ike Ejioche, Eric Adams, Carol Alt, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, PK Kemsley, Meredith Marks, and more!

Serena Williams Steps Into Summer With A Sweet Janie & Jack Collab

Serena Williams is serving up her signature contemporary style—this time, for the little ones! The tennis star has teamed up with children’s brand Janie and Jack to launch her first-ever kids’ clothing collection, inspired by her daughters Olympia and Adira. The limited-edition line features 35 vibrant resort-ready pieces, from whimsical sundresses to swimwear, all designed to bring a confidence-boosting, fun point of view to kids’ fashion. With bold prints and Serena’s signature sorority flair, the drop is a grand slam for sure! You can discover the full line now on JanieandJack.com.

Sperry & Aritzia Revamp Boat Shoes With A Chic Footwear Collaboration

Aritzia‘s dipping its toes back into the collaborations pool, thanks to Sperry! The pair have just dropped a coastal-cool boating shoe, the Sperry x Aritzia Authentic Original Boat Shoe, in two tonal shades of brown. The versatile style brings a minimalist take to the classic deck shoe, akin to a preppy flat loafer. Whether you’re channeling your inner yacht club elite or simply need a sleek, versatile flat style for everyday wear, this drop has something for everyone—which you can discover now on Aritzia.com. Happy sailing!

Additional reporting by Preston Lyles.

