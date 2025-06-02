Saks Fifth Avenue Reaches A Financial “Turning Point”

Though Saks Fifth Avenue has faced a range of recent changes—including job cuts at Saks Global and its in-house brand’s forthcoming move to Costco—things are looking up for the retailer this year. CEO Marc Metrick discussed the brand’s current financial status in a new WWD interview, according to Yahoo. Currently, Saks’ bonds have risen from under 39 cents to 47 cents each as of Friday, and the retailer also has $700 million in liquidity and $4.3 billion in borrowings. The new financials mark positive news for Saks, which is currently aiming to cut cut its costs by a projected $285 million run-rate by the end of 2025. Following its $2.7 billion acquisition of Neiman Marcus last winter, the retailer is also planning $600 million in cost cuts over the next five years.

“Today is the turning point,” Metrick said. “We cleared the air and we’ve cleared the path for growth. Saks is on very good footing, well underway on repairing and strengthening our brand partnerships, rebuilding trust with our brands. The balance sheet is now something that people should not worry about. There’s $700 million of liquidity.”

Brooklyn & Nicola Peltz Beckham Share Their Romance In Glamour

Love is in the air for Nicola Peltz Beckham and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham! The pair are Glamour June 2025 cover stars, posing together in a new editorial for the Morelli Brothers’ lens. Their romance further continues in a joint accompanying feature interview, where Brooklyn and Nicola discuss their first meeting, advice for young couples, and taking each other’s last name—plus their complementary tattoos and memories of their engagement.

“I knew after three months that I wanted to marry her,” Brooklyn said. “I always knew I wanted to marry young—and when I met Nicola, I was just sure. But with COVID, I waited until our families could be part of it.”

And the feeling was mutual for Nicola! “I honestly had no idea—I would’ve worn a different outfit!,” she said of her engagement. “Brooklyn planned everything in secret. I thought he was just taking me out before he flew to see his family. Only my mom and he were there, so I didn’t suspect a thing. What I didn’t know was that my brothers, sister, and dad had all flown in and were hiding nearby. After the proposal they drove up in golf carts. I cried so hard my face was swollen. I couldn’t even take a proper photo. I only really looked at the ring later.”

All images: The Morelli Brothers

Naomi Campbell Will Be Featured In Miley Cyrus’ Something Beautiful Film

Miley Cyrus‘ newest project is getting a supermodel twist, thanks to Naomi Campbell! The legendary model is featured in the music video and song for Cyrus’ track “Every Girl You’ve Ever Loved” off her new album Something Beautiful, which the pair teased together on Instagram. The duo match in sheer corsets and slick heels for the occasion, which will be seen in full when Cyrus releases Something Beautiful‘s full-length musical film in theaters on June 12. The moment also follows Cyrus’ high fashion-filled music videos for “End of the World” and “Easy Lover,” which feature appearances in custom and vintage Mugler.

Paris Haute Couture Week’s Fall 2025 Schedule Is Here!

Paris Fashion Week‘s haute couture season is quickly approaching, with Fall 2025’s initial show schedule launching this week. Held from July 7 to 10, the City of Lights will showcase new collections by Schiaparelli, Georges Hobeika, Giambattista Valli, Giorgio Armani Privé, Robert Wun, Rahul Mishra, Elie Saab, Zuhair Murad, Germanier, and more. Notable standouts include Balenciaga’s final couture collection under Demna, Maison Margiela’s first couture collection without John Galliano since his exit in December, and Chanel’s last couture show before Matthieu Blazy releases his first collection for the brand in October. You can discover the full schedule now on the Fédération De La Haute Couture Et De La Mode’s website.

Amelia Gray Is The New Face Of Puma’s Mostro Sneakers

Puma‘s found its newest star in Amelia Gray. The top model—who was notably named Model of the Year at the 2024 Fashion Los Angeles Awards—fronts the athletic brand’s latest campaign for its spiky Mostro sneakers, cast in a punchy new “Pelé Yellow” colorway. Gray wears the edgy shoes while lounging in bed and on the floor, paired with a matching handbag in a rebellious and casual flair. However, this is just the start, as more Mostro creations are hinted to be revealed later this year. The “Pelé” hue can be found by fashionistas on June 5, when it’s released in Puma’s flagship stores, stockists, and on Puma.com.

All images: Courtesy of Puma

