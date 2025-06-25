Could Willy Chavarria Go To Fendi?

A new name’s entered 2025’s ongoing designer shuffle: Willy Chavarria! The designer’s been confirmed to be in talks with Fendi about a possible role at the Italian brand according to Puck. These “preliminary” rumors hint that Chavarria could take the post of creative director of womenswear or couture, a position currently held by Silvia Venturini Fendi. Previously, the same position was held by Kim Jones until he stepped back last fall. However, Chavarria’s name isn’t the only one in the mix; potential candidates for the job also include Francesco Risso, Marni’s former creative director. Stay tuned for more!

Beyoncé, Jay-Z, And More Light Up Louis Vuitton’s Star-Studded Men’s Show

Louis Vuitton brought major star power to the City of Light yesterday! Creative director Pharrell presented his Spring 2026 runway show to a crowd including Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Julez Smith, Bradley Cooper, PinkPantheress, Anok Yai, Jackson Wang, and more. Inspired by India’s influences on the fashion world, Vuitton’s latest offerings included a mix of dandy suiting, breezy trousers and shirts, and utilitarian jackets and separates nodding to classic sartorial dressing and glamping—all made in partnership with Studio Mumbai. Classic white and black tones were elevated by splashes of deep purple, blue, bright yellow, and dusky pinks, plus plenty of stripes and swirling studded patterns, also seen in a wide variety of soft crossbody bags, clutches, and backpacks. Completing the range was a special collection of bags inspired by Wes Anderson’s 2007 film The Darjeeling Limited, covered in a whimsical print of animals and foliage. Sharply dressed attendees at the occasion included A$AP Nast, Future, J-Hope, Victor Wembanyama, Pusha-T, Malice, Mason Thames, Antoine Dupont, Tahar Rahim, Miles Caton, Karol G, BamBam, Gong Yoo, Jalen Ramsey, and more.

Paris Fashion Week Men’s Kicks Off With Saint Laurent, Acne Studios, And More!

Bonjour! Paris Fashion Week Men’s is back, kicking off on Monday night for six days of Spring 2026’s new collections. At Saint Laurent, Anthony Vaccarello transported the audience to an escapist blue pool, where models strutted in elegantly structured shirts, trench coats, short shorts, and draped suiting in the spirit of the ’80s, cast in subdued jewel hues and earthy tones. Meanwhile, Acne Studios leaned into classic menswear with a mix of tweeds, leathers, and latex in shades of browns, blues, and Acne’s signature pink—and plenty of denim for a casual flair. The coming days will feature shows from a myriad of brands, including Isabel Marant, Dries Van Noten, Rick Owens, Sacai, Yohji Yamamoto, Kenzo, Kidsuper, Jacquemus, and—most notably—Jonathan Anderson’s debut collection for Dior.

Pedro Pascal Embraces His Heartthrob Status For Vanity Fair’s July/August Issue

Summer’s heating up at Vanity Fair! The magazine’s tapped Pedro Pascal as its June/August 2025 cover star, who fronts a swoon-worthy editorial in dapper suiting, classic trousers, robes, and tank tops, photographed by Sbølve Sundsbø. Within his feature interview with Karen Valby, Pascal opens up on his new sex symbol status in his 50’s—plus his renowned privacy, numerous roles on Materialists, The Fantastic Four, The Last of Us, Eddington, and The Mandalorian, and aging in the public eye.

“Stepping into my 40s felt adult and empowered,” said Pascal. “Fifty felt more vulnerable—much more vulnerable. More so, more so. What a silly thing for a 50-year-old man—to have all this attention!”

All images: Sbølve Sundsbø

Additional reporting by Julia Karns.

