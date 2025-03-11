Chanel Is Wrapped In Ribbons For Fall 2025

On the final day of Paris Fashion Week, Chanel presented a distinctly feminine collection for Fall 2025. Inspired by the brand’s signature bows—an accessory beloved by Coco Chanel and turned into a house code by Karl Lagerfeld in the ‘90s—the label’s studio team crafted a ribbon-filled collection, presented on a black ribbon-shaped runway in the Grand Palais. Its newest collection featured a mix of red, green, blue, black, and white tweed skirt suits, blazers, formal gowns, and minidresses, most layered with floating sheer skirts in homage to ribbons’ lightweight nature. However, one of the biggest runway moments was the brand’s newest show crasher: a stray pigeon that strutted down the runway before taking flight! An impressive front row was also in attendance, including Tyla, Camila Cabello, Dakota Fanning, Raye, Whitney Peak, and more.

All images: Courtesy of Chanel

Gigi Hadid Embraces Jazz Age Glamour For Vogue‘s April 2025 Issue

Vogue’s latest cover star is Gigi Hadid! The supermodel is front and center for Annie Leibovitz’s lens, fronting the publication’s April 2025 issue. Posing in a gauzy Valentino dress styled by Alex Harrington, Hadid’s Jazz Age-themed editorial finds her outfitted in similarly nostalgic numbers by Chanel, Fendi, Dior Haute Couture, Prada, Miu Miu, Schiaparelli Haute Couture, and vintage pieces from Timeless Vixen. Her interview with Chloe Schama finds Hadid opening up on her multi-faceted nature as a model, mother, and founder of her Guest in Residence knitwear brand—as well as her recent romance with Bradley Cooper.

“I think just getting to the point where knowing what you want and deserve in a relationship is essential,” Hadid says, “and then to find someone that is in a place in their life where they know what they want and deserve…and you both do work separately to come together and be the best partner that you can be. I just feel really lucky. Yeah, lucky’s the word. I respect him so much as a creative, and I feel that he gives so much to me: encouragement and, just, belief. For those people you admire to encourage you, it can create so much belief in yourself. Like, what’s the worst thing if I auditioned for this? You jump and take the leap.” Awww…

The Cinema Society & Neon Toast The Actor’s Premiere With Gemma Chan & André Holland

Cheers! On Monday night, The Cinema Society and Neon hosted the official New York premiere of Duke Johnson’s latest film, The Actor. Starring Gemma Chan and André Holland, the historical crime film was screened at Village East. Afterwards, guests convened for a chic afterparty at The Twenty Two—complete with plenty of martinis, prosecco, and light bites from French fries to peach tarts. Attendees included Zazie Beetz, Denée Benton, Ben McKenzie, Reid Scott, Abigail Spencer, Josh Charles, Corey Stoll, Clark Gregg, Stephen Cooney, Paul Young, Aaron Mitchell, Andrew Saffir, Daniel Benedict, Devon Young, Joshua Boone, Odelya Halevi, Jihae, Tyler Lain, Leon, Adrian Martinez, Jo Ellen Pellman, Sterling Jones, David Kuhn, Don Lee, Alex Lundqvist, Keytt Lundqvist, Luke Slattery, Chiké Okonkwo, Patrick Alwyn, Sophie Auster, Jeff Ayars, Andrew Boszhardt, Sloane Crosley, Amanda Demme, Catherine Curtin, Philip Ettinger, Gabe Fazio, Cassandra Freeman, Montego Glover, Ezra Edelman, Hunter Kohl, Rock Kohli, Orfeh, Lara Eurdolian King, Travis Cronin, Cameron Moir, Jordan Monaghan, Coco Mitchell, Gil Perez-Abraham, Emma O’Connor, Loree Rodkin, Sam Shaffer, Kathryn Neale, Elettra Wiedemann, Caleb Lane, Jake Silbermann, Lucila Sola, Mick Szal, Tara Westwood, and more.

All images: David Benthal/BFA

Scarlett Johansson Talks Fame, Multitasking, & More for InStyle

Scarlett Johansson is back, fronting InStyle’s new Spring Fashion & Beauty issue! Outfitted in contemporary pieces by Gabriela Hearst, Burberry, Michael Kors, Saint Laurent, and more, Johansson opens up on her life in front of and behind the camera—including how she’s quite camera-shy herself! In her accompanying interview with Jason Wheeler, the star shares how she’s developing new film Just Cause, starring in summer’s Jurassic World: Rebirth, and balancing both producing and acting projects with parenting and her skincare line, The Outset.

“It’s understanding how to delegate,” Johansson says. “I’ve gotten better at that with more experience. I am kind of a control freak. I have a very active mind. People always describe how they’re ‘zoned out’ and I’m not sure what that means.”

All images: Courtesy of InStyle

Mona Tougaard Blooms As Viktor & Rolf’s Newest Flowerbomb Face

Mona Tougaard’s in full bloom! The star model is the face of Viktor & Rolf’s new Flowerbomb Extreme eau de parfum, the latest in its blossoming Flowerbomb perfume line. In a new campaign, Tougaard is clad in a chic but punky quilted leather dress while embracing Flowerbomb’s signature pink bottle—and shares her connection to the floral scent, which you can check out on Instagram. Flowerbomb Extreme itself features notes of jasmine, orange blossom, raspberry, and bergamot, finished with vanilla for a lingering sweetness—which you can discover online and in-stores now. Tougaard’s the latest to join Viktor & Rolf’s roster of Flowerbomb faces, which have included Emily Ratajkowski, Anya Taylor-Joy, and more.

Orlebar Brown and Faena collab

Time to take a dip! Orlebar Brown has just teamed up with Faena Miami Beach on a stylish new swim collab. The duo have revamped Orlebar’s staple Bulldog swim shorts with two new colorful prints, respectively featuring a lush garden and Faena’s refreshing blue pool (complete with striped cabanas)! Both styles merge Brown’s signature sharp style with the South American heritage of Faena Miami Beach, ensuring you’ll be suited up with flair while visiting any pool or ocean this summer. To pick up your own pair, you can shop in-person at select Orlebar Brown boutiques, Tierra Santa Healing House’s Big Bang boutique at 3201 Collins Avenue in Miami, or OrlebarBrown.com.

All images: Courtesy of Orlebar Brown

Additional reporting by Madison Coombs

