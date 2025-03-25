Extra, extra! Mugler has entered the designer shuffle of 2025. The French brand and artistic director Casey Cadwallader have parted ways, according to Dazed. Miguel Castro Freitas will take the helm as the brand’s new creative director, with his first day on April 1. You can follow his tenure along on his newly created Instagram!

“It is an honour to join the spectacular house of Mugler,” Castro Freitas said in a statement. “As one of the 20th century’s great couturiers, Mr. Mugler reimagined the power and limits of fashion. Alongside the teams, I am thrilled to bring my own vision, story and emotion to this monumental heritage.”

Cadwallader’s tenure at Mugler will finish at the end of March, marking an impressive seven-year-long reign at the brand. During his position as creative director, Cadwallader honed in on Mugler’s sex appeal with modern, dynamic designs that also drew in greater appeal to Gen Z. His sheer-paneled catsuits, slick leather, and draped separates in tonal colors quickly became must-watch moments on the red carpet and international stages. Notable highlights included his viral bumblebee-hued ensemble worn by Beyoncé on her Renaissance World Tour, as well as celeb moments with Dua Lipa, Zendaya, Kylie Jenner, and Cardi B, plus a catsuit spotting on Max’s Gossip Girl revival.

Cadwallader also left his mark through a variety of special projects, including a hit H&M collaboration, Gentle Monster collab, and 50th anniversary Inside the Dream: Mugler documentary. He also spearheaded extensive fragrance releases for Mugler, including its Alien Extraintense, Hypersense, Fusion, Goddess, Goddess Intense, Goddess Supra Florale, Mirage, and Man Mirage, Angel Elixir, Eau de Toilette, and Eau Croisière, and A*Men Fantasm and Ultimate scents. His dynamic roster of brand muses included Miles Cyrus, Bella Hadid, Anok Yai, Hunter Schaefer, Dominique Jackson, Pamela Anderson, Laverne Cox, Shygirl, Eartheater, Arca, and more.

Castro Freitas comes to the house of Mugler with extensive experience as Sportmax’s creative director, as well as head of womenswear at Dries Van Noten. However, he’s also held various positions during fashion lovers’ dream eras—including Dior under John Galliano, Stefano Pialti at Yves Saint Laurent, Alberta Elbaz at Lanvin, and Dior (again) under Raf Simons.

The Mugler swap marks the latest designer change to occur in 2025. In February, Sabato De Sarno parted ways with Gucci, leading to the brand naming Demna as its new artistic director in early March. The month continued with Jonathan Anderson leaving Loewe, while Jack McCullough and Lazaro Hernandez were named as his successors this week. There’s still plenty of open roles, however, as Balenciaga, Fendi, Dior Men’s, and Proenza Schouler still needing creative directors. With recent appointments including Matthieu Blazy at Chanel, Michael Rider at Celine, Glenn Martens at Maison Margiela, Louise Trotter at Bottega Veneta, and Simone Bellotti at Jil Sander, it looks like Fashion Month’s Spring 2026 shows are shaping up to feature another wave of designer debuts!

