I do…to the shoes! As springtime wedding season begins, so does a new era for Gilles Mendel. The charming designer hosted a glamorous dinner at Dowling’s at the Carlyle on Tuesday night with his daughter and House of Gilles co-founder Chloe Mendel Corgan, Cesare Casadei, and Arianna Casadei during New York Bridal Fashion Week, celebrating their new House of Gilles x Casadei footwear collaboration. Their line, inspired by Gilles’ Bridal 2025 collection, launches just in time for brides walking down the aisle this season.

Before dinner began, guests mingled with champagne and martinis while discovering House of Gilles and Casadei‘s bespoke styles lining the mirrored walls of Dowling’s. The pair’s elegant collection was filled with Casadei’s signature slingback and ballerina flats, open-toed and slingback pumps, and soaring platform heels. Exquisite details like swirling embroidered lace, glistening crystal flowers, pleated duchesse satin, botanical appliqués, and hand-sculpted satin Calla lilies complemented the range with a burst of romantic glamour. For those hoping to pick up a pair: styles are exclusively made-to-order at House of Gilles, as well as Casadei and House of Gilles’ select retail and bridal partners—ensuring a perfect pairing for every bride!

As attendees sat down, conversation turned to NYBFW’s latest bridal collections, soaring wedding dress prices, and festival looks as Coachella begins this week. The night’s menu began with lobster bisque, romaine salad, burrata, and shaved Brussels sprouts, later shifting to filet mignon (one of the evening’s most popular dishes!), mushroom pasta, and roasted chicken. Afterwards, everyone chatted with coffee and tea over pink berry-topped pavlova, ending the evening on a truly sweet note. Guests included Olivia Palermo, Johannes Huebl, Alexis Bennett Parker, Karina Bik, Natalie Lim Suarez, Dylana Lim Suarez, Anny Choi, Carly Witteman, Elizabeth Kurpis, Kate Davidson Hudson, Jessica Wang, Micaela Erlanger, and more.

All images: Courtesy of Casadei

