This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Christophe Archaimbault is now global CEO at Moleskine. Ward Simmons is now president of Moleskine North and South America at the company.

2. Julian Niznik is now vice president at IMG Models New York.

3. Dan Michel is now vice president of creative at UNTUCKit.

4. Jonathan Saunders is now chief creative officer at & Other Stories.

5. Alexandra Hildreth is now fashion news editor at Elle.

6. Yerin Kim is now news editor at InStyle.

7. Brooke Frischer is now associate editor and social media manager at Fashionista.

8. Naomi Parris is now assistant commerce editor at PS.

9. Agostino Guerra is now vice president, director of public relations, luxury portfolios at Christie’s.

10. Danielle Triano is now associate vice president at Autumn Communications.

11. Tanja Ruhnke is now chief communications officer at Valentino.

12. Taylor Gurski is now senior account director, beauty & wellbeing at Purple.

13. Amanda Bromfield is now senior global public relations manager at Kat Burki.

14. Delia Carnero Marciani is now director of public relations at Citizens of Humanity Group.

15. Treasure Maddox is now area director of marketing at Auberge Resorts Collection. She was previously senior director, global PR at Mackage.

16. Joseph Bongiorni is now head of programming, private clubs at Major Food Group.

17. Lorenzo Atkinson is now lead specialist, digital content and experience at Tiffany & Co.

Plus!

18. MVPR is now representing Verified.

19. CGC is now representing MUTHA.

20. Beach House PR is now representing Donna Bella.

21. CLD PR is now representing Sruti Dalmia.

22. FKA is now representing Engelbert 1920.

23. Blue Jeans Public Relations is now representing Aligrace.

24. TMpr is now representing Past Midnight.

25. Lucky Chalm is now representing Kat the Label.

26. Van Etten PR is now representing Almina Concept.

27. Spencer Lauren is now representing Lola Blankets.

28. Bobby Schuessler has launched his “Retail Therapy” shopping newsletter on WhoWhatWear.com.

Additional reporting by Madison Coombs.

