The Maybourne Beverly Hills Is Bringing High Fashion To High Tea

The chic hotel's new Prêt-à-Portea, The Red Carpet Collection reimagines teatime with red carpet glamour

written by Aaron Royce
The Maybourne Beverly Hills' Prêt-à-Portea, The Red Carpet Collection (Courtesy of The Maybourne Beverly Hills)

High tea, but make it fashion! This spring, The Maybourne Beverly Hills is bringing the stylish Prêt-à-Portea, The Red Carpet Collection experience to its sun-soaked halls. The moment marks the tea event’s US debut, which features tea desserts shaped like luxury fashion pieces from various red carpets over the years. Just like its beginnings at the venue’s London-based sister hotel The Berkeley, the Maybourne’s Prêt-à-Portea, The Red Carpet Collection features a variety of desserts by executive pastry chef Brooke Martin.

However, this version pays homage to the surrounding area of Beverly Hills and iconic moments in American fashion. The experience’s confectionary treats—all served on striped china by Bernardaud—encompass a passion fruit pavlova shaped like Björk’s 2001 Oscars swan dress, a lemon and vanilla biscuit featuring Michelle Williams’s 2006 Oscars gown by Vera Wang, and a Vanilla St. Honoré in homage to Lupita Nyong’o’s pearl-covered Calvin Klein dress at the 2015 Oscars. Christian Louboutin sandal-shaped biscuits inspired by Taylor Swift’s 2021 Grammys outfit add a soft dash of pink to the lineup, with a bright pop of color from a black cherry sacher torte inspired by Angela Bassett’s lip-shaped Judith Leiber clutch at the 2021 Oscars.

The range of delights continues with Billy Porter’s dynamic 2020 Oscars outfit by Giles Deacon reimagined as a gold dust-sprinkled coffee mousse, as well as an Earl Grey mousse éclair featuring Margot Robbie’s 2021 Oscars Chanel outfit. The menu is complete with iconic moments as desserts: Zendaya’s colorful 2023 SAG Awards dress as a rose-piped strawberry mousse on lemon shortbread, plus Jennifer Lopez’s viral 2000 Grammys dress by Versace—which led to the launch of Google Images—as a coconut mousse accented with pistachio sponge and pineapple-lime chutney.

Fashion and film fanatics alike can discover the experience now at The Maybourne’s chic Terrace Tearoom, which combines Hollywood glamour with the elegance of blooming English gardens. You can make reservations for Prêt-à-Portea, The Red Carpet Collection at 2:00 pm or 3:00 pm PST every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday now on MaybourneBeverlyHills.com. Cheers!

All images: Courtesy of The Maybourne Beverly Hills

