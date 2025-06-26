Printemps Celebrates Pride Month With A Splashy Soirée

Pride Month is in full swing—and Printemps celebrated the occasion with a lively party at its Wall Street flagship store on Tuesday night! The French luxury retailer’s splashy “Gay à Paris” soirée, hosted in in partnership with Pride NYC, found NYC’s uptown and downtown sets mingling and dancing the night away—complete with plenty of Pernod Ricard cocktails and Maison Passerelle bites! After the sun went down, guests were treated to colorful performances by Lynnesha Crump, Medianoche, and Julie J, plus beats by Amber Valentine. Attendees included Meredith Marks, Katya Tolstova, Aquaria, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Timo Weiland, Diane Brill, Harry Hill, Matthew Cancel, Spencer Thomas, Jack James Busa, CT Hedden, Jerome Lamaar, Stephen Savage, Eddie Roche, Rose Swarbrick, Nico Sese, Jon Luigi, Eduardo Pérez, Neto Sebarnes, and more.

All images: Courtesy of Printemps

You Have To See Tyra Banks’ Mom’s Reaction To Her Ice Cream Store!

Tyra Banks has a sweet treat in store for her fans Down Under! The model, businesswoman, and entrepreneur has just opened her ice cream brand SMIZE & DREAM’s flagship store in Sydney, Australia, which TyTy revealed to her mom Carolyn London in a new Instagram Reel this week. London’s heartwarming reaction to Banks’ gilded shop marks a truly emotional moment you won’t want to miss—especially given the mother-daughter duo’s longtime love of enjoying treats together.

“Years and years ago, when I was working so hard as a single mom, I worked more than one job, I worked two jobs, I worked three jobs, I did whatever I could,” London shares in the emotional video. “The way we would celebrate each week that I got through, is I would take her for ice cream in Hollywood. We lived near Hollywood, and we would go for ice cream, and we should sit in the car and talk about what we wanted out of life, and where we wanted to go, and how we wanted to live, and her dreams, and try to inspire her to be focused. And that ice cream was so special for us.”

Alex Consani Covers Vogue Japan‘s August Issue

Miss Mawna is a covergirl! Alex Consani has continued her Vogue journey with a new shoot for Vogue Japan‘s August issue, photographed by HYEAW.KANG. The star model is outfitted in sleek leather, smooth knits, printed separates, and more from Louis Vuitton, all in the spirit of breezy summer style. You can check out her full editorial now on Vogue.co.jp.

All images: HYEAW.KANG

Mugler Relaunches Archival ’80s Styles With Sharon Stone

Sharon Stone is going back in time with Mugler! The French brand is launching a new Re/Edit capsule of pieces inspired by its vintage archives, including its 1986/1987 “Hiver Russe” collection. Stone models the collection’s dresses, separates, and outerwear in sharp hues of red and black, as seen in a sultry new campaign photographed by Branislav Simoncik. You can discover the new capsule when it launches in September at select Mugler boutiques, as well as Mugler.com.

All images: Branislav Simoncik

