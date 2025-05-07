As summer begins, Lee Evans Lee is blossoming onto the fashion scene. The designer has just revealed her latest collection for Mrs. Momma Bear, “The Garden Collection,” inspired by glamorous dressing and tailoring. However, the sharp line also includes versatile separates that can be mixed and matched, including her new go-to T-shirt dress. As Lee looks ahead to the new season, we caught up with her on her newest designs, love of denim, summer plans, and more.

Talk to us about your newest spring/summer collection. What was on your mood board?

I’m obsessed with this collection! I always think I can’t fall more in love with a new collection than the last—but this one, “The Garden Collection,” truly has my heart. It was inspired by my favorite gardens around the world, especially in London, and everything related to the All England Club—yes, Wimbledon fashion style. Three-piece suits in the colors of my favorite English garden flowers were all over my mood board. Last July, while attending in person, each night I would retire at my hotel desk, sketching away. Tailored, sexy necklines, modern lines, a bit of unexpected skin, and glamour were my main focus. This collection is also particularly special because it will launch alongside a brand refresh—so stay tuned for that!

Were there any pieces from the collection that filled a void within your own wardrobe?

Yes, definitely. The daily T-shirt dress is such a go-to piece for so many women, especially in the summer heat, and that was one look I really wanted to nail. There are three new dress styles in this collection that I believe will become women’s new summer staples, just with a lot more glamour and sexiness. I always aim to give women an elevated take on their daily uniform.

Which pieces were the most challenging to create—and how did you overcome those obstacles?

The neckline of the Willow dress was probably the most difficult to perfect in this collection. Because of the special athletic fabric blend I use, achieving the structure I want in tailoring can be tricky—and I’m super OCD about fit and finish. We experimented with several solutions to create a high-structured neckline that still feels loose and easy to wear. I always want my clothes to be easy to get on and off. We played with the zipper placement in the back, the length of the neck, and a few shoulder measurements. The result is perfection.

Your latest designs include lots of denim! Why do you think people are so drawn to denim?

Denim is such a global staple. Fun fact: it was actually created in the 18th century by Jean-Baptiste! The world is obsessed with denim, and I’m a huge fan too. I wanted to play with the look of denim combined with the durability and other features of my fabric—like its wicking and stretch capabilities. So, I reimagined everyone’s favorites: from denim jackets to denim jumpsuits.

Spring is finally here—and summer’s on the horizon! Do you have any fun summer travel plans coming up?

Yes! I absolutely love exploring the world, and each summer I plan a big trip for my son and me. This year, we’re heading to Portugal and Spain. I can hardly wait!

What else are you excited about that you’re working on for the future?

One of the things I’m most excited about—and that I’ve just begun—is experimenting with what else I can do with this fabric. For instance, we’re working on creating actual lace from the fabric. Instead of printing a lace illusion onto it, I want to develop real lace using the material itself. It’s a huge challenge, but we’re exploring all the properties to make it happen. Another big goal is to incorporate jewels into the fabric. I’m obsessed with rhinestones, pearls, and anything that sparkles. Finding a way to embed those into the material while keeping it machine washable is super exciting to me! I’m hoping to achieve both innovations by the end of 2026. Ultimately, I’m exploring how far I can push the fabric while preserving the qualities that define it: wicking, stretch, wrinkle resistance, and washability.

