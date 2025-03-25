Need to beat the late spring chill with plenty of sunshine—and lots of luxury fashion? Same. This month, we journeyed to South Carolina to check out Bal Harbour Shops‘ newest project, the chic Bal Harbour Shops Access pop-up. Stationed at Mount Pleasant’s Ferry Wharf in Charleston, the traveling space features a chic, curated selection of luxury shopping for all to enjoy—and an escapist, lush setting to boot!

Upon entering the black-and-white space, fashionistas are greeted with trickling water, soft glowing lights, and swaying green palms and foliage throughout Access’ shady central courtyard. The sharp pop-up includes eleven dedicated boutiques perfect for your summer shopping, whether you’re local to SC or traveling from out of town! Lanvin’s pop-up features its beloved ballet flats, chunky sneakers, and gleaming Cat handbags. Balmain’s luxe carpeted space is filled with men’s and women’s denim, illusion dresses, sneakers, crossbody bags, and its rich fragrance collection—plus a sleek in-store bar, perfect for afternoon cocktails. Sparkling jewelry can be found throughout Tiffany & Co.’s gallery-like shop, while Golden Goose’s space is packed with the brand’s colorful sneakers and edgy boots—plus hard-to-find designs like the label’s Swarovski collab!

On the opposite side, Access’ chic Assouline space includes a colorful, versatile selection of its popular visual books and destination-themed candles, alongside dapper French menswear brand Cremieux’s shop—whose sold-out terrycloth polos, lightweight blazers, and classic striped shirts are available in a vast range of colors! Dolce & Gabbana’s space is primarily home-focused, with a variety of the label’s tile-inspired robes, loungewear, candles, cushions, slippers, and more in summer-worthy hues of green and blue. Right next door, Etro’s shop is packed with colorful paisley-printed shirts, shorts, dresses, and separates for men and women, as well as its bohemian range of leather and woven bags. A versatile curation of Valentino accessories is nearby, filled with the brand’s studded and neutral leather, suede, and denim heels, wedges, sandals, slides, crossbodies, and totes. Completing the pop-up’s retail lineup is Johanna Ortiz, whose flowing Colombia-inspired printed dresses, swimwear, tops, and woven jewelry and handbags are perfect for the sunny season ahead.

The center of Access’ shopping hub features The Whitman, its exclusive fine dining restaurant. The curated menu includes refreshing salads, local seafood, and steak, plus tasty bites like French fries, ceviche, macaroni and cheese, Brussels sprouts, and more. Completing the range is a selection of refreshing cocktails and wine, plus desserts like sticky toffee pudding, chocolate torte, and flan. We especially recommend the she-crab soup, crispy rock shrimp, and signature Whitman cheeseburger (with a logo-embossed bun!) and fries! Guests can also make reservations at The Whitman for brunch, high tea, and happy hour, providing a delicious start—or end—to a glam day of shopping.

Fashion lovers and travelers alike can discover Bal Harbour Shops’ Access pop-up in Charleston now through April 13. However, not to fret if you missed this destination spot; the shop’s next temporary home will be in North Carolina, plus upcoming stops in more states!

