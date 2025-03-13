Demna is Gucci’s New Artistic Director

This just in! Demna (also known as Demna Gvasalia) has been named artistic director at Gucci. The designer’s new role was announced by the brand this afternoon, with his position officially starting in early July 2025.

Within his new position, Demna will oversee Gucci’s womenswear and men’s collections, as well as their creative aesthetic vision. Previously, he served as artistic director at Balenciaga—which is also owned by parent company Kering—since 2015, revamping the French house with a modern flair and sense of wit. He also founded vestments with brother Guram Gvasalia in 2014, quickly rising as a designer known for exaggerated, dramatic clothes with deeper emotional messages.

Demna’s appointment notably follows a whirlwind news cycle for Gucci this year. In February, Sabato De Sarno suddenly exited the brand just shy of his two-year anniversary as its creative director. His departure occurred just weeks before the label’s “Continuum” Fall 2025 show at Milan Fashion Week, which marked the start of its 50th anniversary celebrations. De Sarno’s tenure and minimalist collections—which frequently referenced Gucci’s signature horsebits and travel origins—notably overlapped with a challenging financial period for Gucci. The brand faced a 19% drop in Q2 sales in 2024, as well as a 12% decrease in year-over-year sales for parent Kering.

