Shortly before Paris Haute Couture Week began, Celine drew guests to its HQ at Paris’ 16 rue Vivienne for its first runway show by creative director Michael Rider. Despite the rainy skies, stars including Naomi Watts, Dan Levy, Emily Hampshire, Kristen Wiig, Alanis Morissette, Hannah Einbinder, Dev Hynes, Melanie Thierry, Raphael Haroche, and more stepped out for the special occasion. Rider succeeded Hedi Slimane in October, following a six-year tenure as Polo Ralph Lauren’s creative director; however, it also marked a deeper homecoming, as he served as Phoebe Philo’s former design director at Celine from 2008 to 2018.

Indeed, Rider’s Spring 2026 collection didn’t solely introduce the global fashion stage to his revamped version of Celine; rather, he mixed his sporty design sensibilities with the label’s rich history. His first look—a dark denim shirt and jeans under a tan blazer, paired with smooth white boots, a rounded black leather shoulder bag, and a charm-coated wrap bracelet—featured a distinctly versatile color palette with styles that can be easily mixed and matched. A similar ethos was seen through everyday staples like dress shirts, blazers, jeans, leather totes and messenger bags, narrow lace-up brogues, slip-on loafers, and Mary Jane flats topped with gleaming Triomphe logo charms.

That nod to timelessness and “clothing that lives on,” per Rider’s show notes, could also be seen in a mix of vintage-inspired pieces. As if plucked straight from the ’70s and ’80s, printed silk scarves in hues of blue, olive, and red floated alongside boxy shoulder bags, striped ties in primary colors, wide-shouldered leather bombers, and swirling laurel brooches. Sculpted buckled belts often cinched jackets or were stacked in layers of two and four, which—alongside a bevy of layered rings, enameled cuffs, charm necklaces, and chain bracelets—hinted at the adornments we reach for to make outfits our own. Thrown together, that personal nature shone through intentionally widened sweatshirts with perfectly rounded necklines—as if stolen from your boyfriend on a chilly day—oversized and rounded sunglasses, and coats and jackets knotted around the waist in a carefree nature.

For a sporty touch, Rider added equestrian and preppy pieces like primary colored V-neck and rugby-style knits, lace-up boxing boots printed with “Celine” and “Paris” on their tongues, and squared Triomphe “Macadam”-printed weekender bags with tonal-colored trims. He also added vintage nostalgia with Celine’s circular “C” and “Celine” ring logos from the ’70s, which varied from rings and belt buckles to prints across scarves and thin, slouchy tote bags. Added whimsy came from a Celine ribbon-covered minidress, an intarsia sweater featuring the brand’s equestrian ’70s logo, shaggy faux fur coats, a zipped leather jumpsuit, and a viral men’s jacket featuring mixed metal key and lock charms layered across one sleeve. For a dash of nostalgia, Rider also honored past eras under Philo and Hedi Slimane, whose aesthetics pervaded in ringer tees, military jackets, and skinny jeans (Slimane) and distinctly stark turtlenecks, layered collared shirts, and pleated trousers (Philo). Those anticipating the return of Celine’s 2010’s Phantom satchel also won’t need to wait; Rider reintroduced the style in deep blue, black, and chocolate tones with a wider shape and smile-like front zipper to carry belongings wherever you roam—and created a full-circle moment in the process.

Below, discover every look from Celine’s Spring 2026 collection by Michael Rider.

All images: Courtesy of Celine

