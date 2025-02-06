News

Sabato De Sarno Exits Gucci

The designer was initially appointed creative director of the Italian luxury brand in 2023

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
Gucci, Sabato De Sarno, designers, fashion, fashion designers, creative directors
Sabato De Sarno (Courtesy of Gucci)

That didn’t last long!  Sabato De Sarno is leaving Gucci, Vogue Business reported early this morning. Though no cause for the designer’s exit is known, it marks the latest challenge for Gucci in recent months, including a 25% sales drop in the third quarter of 2024—a significant reduction for parent company Kering. De Sarno was previously named the label’s creative director in January 2023, presenting his first collection for the label in September 2023.

Sabato De Sarno

“I would like to express my deep gratitude to Sabato for his passion and dedication to Gucci,” said Gucci CEO Stefano Cantino. “I sincerely appreciate how he honored Gucci’s craftsmanship and heritage with such commitment.”

De Sarno’s final show for Gucci was Spring 2025, one of his most positively received collections to-date for the house. Taking inspiration from the feeling of freedom, the line included a mix of ’60s-inspired tops, horsebit-topped boots, Mary Jane pumps, and leather sets—plus romantic dresses and outerwear accented with delicate lace and beaded fringe.

When De Sarno first joined Gucci, he was fresh off a career as Valentino’s fashion director—plus previous gigs at Prada and Dolce & Gabbana. His Gucci tenure was rooted in minimalism, with a focus on various house codes and historical eras. Inspirations for his collections frequently referenced Gucci’s extensive archives, with nods to the house’s ’70s and ’90s designs. This could also be seen in his minimalist campaigns—including the viral Valigeria 2024 campaign starring Kendall Jenner and then-boyfriend Bad Bunny.

George McKay and Yara Shahidi in Gucci’s Spring 2025 campaign

Under De Sarno’s leadership, Gucci was revamped with a modern, clean aesthetic that departed the former tastes of past creative director Alessandro Michele. The Italian brand’s collections frequently featured relaxed tailoring, jackets, denim, and plenty of matching sets—plus heaps of embellished dresses and outerwear accented by crystals and pailettes. On the accessories front, De Sarno constantly nodded to Gucci’s house codes with bamboo-handled handbags, horsebit-topped loafers, equestrian boots, and more. He quickly made a dark red “Ancora” hue his signature color, which has been part of every collection since his debut. New Gucci muses for De Sarno included Kirsten Dunst, Julia Garner, and Daisy Edgar-Jones—plus Paul Mescal, Yara Shahifi, George McKay, who all fronted the label’s campaigns over the years.

As for Gucci’s future? It’s all but certain the brand’s on the hunt for a replacement for De Sarno. Currently, the label’s Fall 2025 show will be held during Milan Fashion Week by the Gucci Design Studio, with its Cruise 2026 show held on May 15 in Florence, Italy.

Sabato De Sarno

Sabato De Sarno

All images: Courtesy of Gucci

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

You may also like

Mrs. Momma Bear’s Lee Evans Lee Is...

Glenn Martens Is Maison Margiela’s New Creative...

Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas!

Dior Homme’s Chic PFW Show, Alan Cumming’s...

Oscars Nominations, Lynn Ban Dies At 51,...

Dior Beauty, Gucci, & Moncler Newness, Plus!...

Jack and Laz Exit Proenza Schouler, Louis...

Editor’s Pick: Gucci Guilty Love Edition Pour...

Golden Globes 2025: All The Glamorous Looks...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.