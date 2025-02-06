Sabato De Sarno Exits Gucci

That didn’t last long! Sabato De Sarno is leaving Gucci, Vogue Business reported early this morning. Though no cause for the designer’s exit is known, it marks the latest challenge for Gucci in recent months, including a 25% sales drop in the third quarter of 2024—a significant reduction for parent company Kering. De Sarno was previously named the label’s creative director in January 2023, presenting his first collection for the label in September 2023.

“I would like to express my deep gratitude to Sabato for his passion and dedication to Gucci,” said Gucci CEO Stefano Cantino. “I sincerely appreciate how he honored Gucci’s craftsmanship and heritage with such commitment.”

De Sarno’s final show for Gucci was Spring 2025, one of his most positively received collections to-date for the house. Taking inspiration from the feeling of freedom, the line included a mix of ’60s-inspired tops, horsebit-topped boots, Mary Jane pumps, and leather sets—plus romantic dresses and outerwear accented with delicate lace and beaded fringe.

When De Sarno first joined Gucci, he was fresh off a career as Valentino’s fashion director—plus previous gigs at Prada and Dolce & Gabbana. His Gucci tenure was rooted in minimalism, with a focus on various house codes and historical eras. Inspirations for his collections frequently referenced Gucci’s extensive archives, with nods to the house’s ’70s and ’90s designs. This could also be seen in his minimalist campaigns—including the viral Valigeria 2024 campaign starring Kendall Jenner and then-boyfriend Bad Bunny.

Under De Sarno’s leadership, Gucci was revamped with a modern, clean aesthetic that departed the former tastes of past creative director Alessandro Michele. The Italian brand’s collections frequently featured relaxed tailoring, jackets, denim, and plenty of matching sets—plus heaps of embellished dresses and outerwear accented by crystals and pailettes. On the accessories front, De Sarno constantly nodded to Gucci’s house codes with bamboo-handled handbags, horsebit-topped loafers, equestrian boots, and more. He quickly made a dark red “Ancora” hue his signature color, which has been part of every collection since his debut. New Gucci muses for De Sarno included Kirsten Dunst, Julia Garner, and Daisy Edgar-Jones—plus Paul Mescal, Yara Shahifi, George McKay, who all fronted the label’s campaigns over the years.

As for Gucci’s future? It’s all but certain the brand’s on the hunt for a replacement for De Sarno. Currently, the label’s Fall 2025 show will be held during Milan Fashion Week by the Gucci Design Studio, with its Cruise 2026 show held on May 15 in Florence, Italy.

All images: Courtesy of Gucci

