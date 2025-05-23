May is Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month! To celebrate the occasion, we’re highlighting AAPI-owned and operated brands we love across fashion, jewelry, handbags, footwear, and more. Within the fashion world, numerous labels have emerged as favorites in the space and broken new ground from their inspirations, retail expansions, and commitment to craft. Below, discover some of our top favorites to shop this month (and every month!), from whimsical jewelry to everyday denim.

Wanderlust + Co

Wanderlust + Co was launched in Australia with the goal of creating hypoallergenic jewelry with a distinct light-heartendess. Founder Jenn Low’s whimsical pieces, from glittering tennis bracelets to kinetic charm necklaces featuring croissant, ravioli, and flip phone charms, have grown to become a viral sensation since the label first launched in 2010. While celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, the bubbly Low also launched her first New York store in the city’s West Village neighborhood—where fashion fans can discover her enchanting jewels in-person. Notable standouts include the brand’s hoop and floral earrings, as well as sliding lucky envelope, lucky cat, and love letter pendant necklaces.

Kim Shui

A must-see on New York Fashion Week‘s calendar—and year-round party circuit!—Kim Shui is a force to be reckoned with. The designer’s edgy, dynamic pieces have made her a favorite in New York’s fashion scene since her brand launched in 2016, with styles like her printed bodycon and gauzy minidresses, slit gowns, and sharply tailored jackets becoming bestsellers. Plus, she counts a wide swathe of stars as fans, from Kim Kardashian to Kylie Jenner, Halsey, and Azealia Banks (who even walked in her Spring 2022 show!).

Pistola

Pistola was launched by Grace Na in 2013, with the goal of creating affordably-priced denim in high-quality fits, washes, and fabrics. Na’s brand has since expanded as an editor-beloved favorite, with innovative expertise from her own experience in retail—and her in-laws’ denim manufacturing background. The Los Angeles-based label’s top styles include its viral straight and barrel-leg jeans, shorts, and shackets, in addition to its soft cotton tank tops, button-downs, and midi dresses in both neutral and jewel-toned hues.

Maile

Maile Schmidt’s love of shoes, owed to her mother’s own shoe wardrobe, led her to launch her namesake footwear brand, Maile, in 2022. Since then, the young designer’s expanded her repertoire with an array of colorful sandals, wedges, and—most recently—chic boots and woven pumps. Schmidt notably draws inspiration from the ’90s and her own childhood across Hawaii and Japan, often accentuating her footwear with natural pearls, thin bows, and delicate feathers for a playful twist.

Abacaxi

Sheena Sood launched Abacaxi in 2018 with a focus on handcrafted, high-quality pieces with a vibrant spirit. The brand’s punchy, colorful dresses, tops, and lightweight skirts have made it a favorite on Instagram—where Sood also shares her design processes and sneak peeks at upcoming collections. Sood’s also known for her emphasis on local craftsmanship and production from her Brooklyn studio, which has also hosted many of her fashion shows, presentations, and parties over the years.

Verafied New York

Verafied New York‘s accessories blend sustainability and style. The New York-based brand’s become an editor favorite for its classic, functional handbags—including its popular Book Tote and sloushy Shoulder styles, cast in an array of neutral and subtly colored hues for everyday wear. All of the brand’s products are notably crafted with bi-product leather sourced from suppliers with fair working conditions, and produced in limited qualities—as well as on a pre-order basis—to ensure minimal material waste.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.