Jil Sander’s New Creative Director, Jonathan Anderson’s Swan Song!? Plus! Joan Smalls Gorgeous CR Fashion Book Shoot…

written by Aaron Royce
Joan Smalls (Kacper Kasprzyk for CR Fashion Book), Simone Bellotti (Courtesy of Jil Sander)

Simone Bellotti Is Jil Sander’s New Creative Director 

This just in! Jil Sander has found its next creative director in Simone Bellotti. The news broke in a press release this morning, following last month’s surprise exit of former co-creative directors Luke and Lucie Meier mere minutes after their Fall 2025 show. Bellotti joins Jil Sander after his most recent gig as Bally’s creative director, as well as a 16-year career at Gucci and former roles at A.F. Vandervorst, Gianfranco Ferré, Dolce & Gabbana, and Bottega Veneta. With such a vast range of experience and expertise, the industry is looking forward to Bellotti’s future—and debut collection—at the beloved minimalist brand.

Jil Sander, Simone Bellotti

Simone Bellotti (Courtesy of Jil Sander)

Did Jonathan Anderson Just Confirm His Loewe Exit On Instagram?

The latest addition to Jonathan Anderson‘s rumored Loewe exit discourse comes from…Anderson himself! Over the weekend, the designer took to his personal Instagram page to share a heartfelt Reels post jam-packed with moments from his tenure at Loewe. Highlights include various runway shows, red carpets, celeb moments with Rihanna and Jennifer Coolidge, and quirky campaigns starring Daniel Craig, Jodie Comer, Aubrey Plaza, Dan Levy, and more. The clip’s retrospective nature, however, has us pondering if Anderson’s just confirmed his flight from Loewe’s nest onto his next role. After all, the rumors around his departure have been swirling since December, and Proenza Schouler’s Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez apparently signed an LVMH contract with Loewe in January. Who can say! We’ll be keeping an eagle-eyed watch on the potential swap—especially as Loewe’s mushroom-filled Fall 2025 presentation takes place this morning during Paris Fashion Week. In the meantime, you can watch Anderson’s sweet clip online—and keep an eye out for equally supportive comments from insiders like Kylie Minogue, Tracee Ellis Ross, Dan Levy, Eva Chen, Laura Brown, Amanda Murray, Nick Haramis, Evan Ross Katz, Roopal Patel, Alexander Fury, Lucien Pages, Mickey Boardman, Justin Moran, Kristina O’Neill, and more.

Jonathan Anderson

Jonathan Anderson

Joan Smalls Revamps High Society Glamour For CR Fashion Book

More champagne, please! Joan Smalls is bringing a new look to high-class elegance for CR Fashion Book’s Spring 2025 issue. In her newest “High Society” editorial, the supermodel is shot by Kacper Kasprzyk as a modern-day socialite with a dynamic attitude. The all-star pairing is complete with Carine Roitfeld, who’s styled Smalls in romantic dresses, separates, coats, and more from Gucci, Valentino, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Dior, Tom Ford, and Alaïa—plus sleek Gianvito Rossi heels and plenty of dazzling Cartier, Dior Joaillerie, and Chanel Haute Joaillerie jewelry! The glitzy shoot is spread across three covers, which you can pre-order now—or pick up on newsstands on March 24.

All images: Kacper Kasprzyk for CR Fashion Book

Lady Gaga Hosts Saturday Night Live!

Live from New York, it’s Lady Gaga! The musician returned to Saturday Night Live for her second time as the comedy show’s dual host and performer—which also marks her fifth time performing at SNL. Setting the stage with a witty monologue nodding to her musical and film careers, Gaga took the show by storm with hilarious turns in sketches parodying Friendly’s, a mascara commercial, a funeral home, and more! Of course, she also commanded the stage with electrifying performances of “Abracadabra” and “Killah” off her new album Mayhem. Put your paws up!

Additional reporting by Preston Lyles.

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

