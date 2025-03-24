News

Jack McCollough & Lazaro Hernandez Are Loewe’s New Creative Directors

The pair succeed Jonathan Anderson after his exit this month

by Aaron Royce
Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez (Courtesy of Loewe)

The tides are turning at Loewe! The Spanish brand has revealed that Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, founders and co-creative directors of Proenza Schouler, will be its new creative directors. Within their new role, the duo will oversee the aesthetics and design directions of Loewe’s womenswear, menswear, accessories, and leather goods categories. Their first day is April 7, 2025—a faster start date than we’ve seen in recent months during the whirlwind creative director shuffle!

“We are incredibly honoured to join Loewe, a House whose values and mission align closely with our own,” McCollough and Hernandez said in a statement. “We look forward to working alongside its extraordinary teams and artisans, whose talent—under the exceptional creative direction of Jonathan Anderson—has shaped Loewe into the cultural force it is today. We extend our sincere gratitude to Bernard Arnault, Delphine Arnault, Sidney Toledano, and to Pascale Lepoivre for entrusting us with this remarkable house’s next chapter.”

However, this isn’t the first the industry’s heard of McCollough and Hernandez’s new job. In January, the pair were confirmed to have met with LVMH and apparently signed a contract connected to Loewe, initially revealed in Puck‘s “Line Sheet” newsletter. Soon afterwards, they were confirmed to be stepping down from Proenza Schouler—which has yet to name a new creative director—and opted not to show their Fall 2025 collection for the brand during New York Fashion Week. Both headlines overlapped with the launch of their new flagship boutique on Mercer Street, as well.

Proenza Schouler Spring 2022 (Courtesy)

McCollough and Hernandez succeed former creative director Jonathan Anderson, who announced his departure from Loewe last Monday. Anderson held his lead role at the brand for 11 years, and is credited for bringing Loewe back into fashion’s mainstream as a top label to watch. His exit was also teased the week prior on Instagram, though theories began spreading about his exit as early as fall 2024.

Jonathan Anderson (Getty Images)

While it’s unclear what Loewe under McCollough and Hernandez will look like, the pair are certainly established in the fashion world. After meeting at Parsons, the duo founded Proenza Schouler in 2002 and won the Swarovski Award for Ready-to-Wear at 2003’s CFDA Awards. Soon afterwards, they won the first CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund in 2004, and amassed three CFDA Womenswear Designer of the Year trophies in 2007, 2011, and 2013—plus Accessory Designer of the Year in 2009! Their honors also include the ACE Awards’ Designer of the Year (2014) and Fashion Group International’s Fashion Star Award (2015).

Natasha Lyonne, Jack McCollough, Lazaro Hernandez and Shalom Harlow

Like Anderson at Loewe, McCollough and Hernandez have a wide range of hit accessories under their belts—including Proenza Schouler’s signature PS1 handbag line, Ruched tote, and Glove boots. Similarly to Anderson, the duo also have a collaborative spirit, as seen in collabs with Birkenstock, Vans, Sorel, Merit, Mercedes-Benz, and Lancôme over the years. Congratulations, Jack and Laz!

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

