Jack McCollough & Lazaro Hernandez Are Loewe’s New Creative Directors

The tides are turning at Loewe! The Spanish brand has revealed that Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, founders and co-creative directors of Proenza Schouler, will be its new creative directors. Within their new role, the duo will oversee the aesthetics and design directions of Loewe’s womenswear, menswear, accessories, and leather goods categories. Their first day is April 7, 2025—a faster start date than we’ve seen in recent months during the whirlwind creative director shuffle!

“We are incredibly honoured to join Loewe, a House whose values and mission align closely with our own,” McCollough and Hernandez said in a statement. “We look forward to working alongside its extraordinary teams and artisans, whose talent—under the exceptional creative direction of Jonathan Anderson—has shaped Loewe into the cultural force it is today. We extend our sincere gratitude to Bernard Arnault, Delphine Arnault, Sidney Toledano, and to Pascale Lepoivre for entrusting us with this remarkable house’s next chapter.”

However, this isn’t the first the industry’s heard of McCollough and Hernandez’s new job. In January, the pair were confirmed to have met with LVMH and apparently signed a contract connected to Loewe, initially revealed in Puck‘s “Line Sheet” newsletter. Soon afterwards, they were confirmed to be stepping down from Proenza Schouler—which has yet to name a new creative director—and opted not to show their Fall 2025 collection for the brand during New York Fashion Week. Both headlines overlapped with the launch of their new flagship boutique on Mercer Street, as well.

McCollough and Hernandez succeed former creative director Jonathan Anderson, who announced his departure from Loewe last Monday. Anderson held his lead role at the brand for 11 years, and is credited for bringing Loewe back into fashion’s mainstream as a top label to watch. His exit was also teased the week prior on Instagram, though theories began spreading about his exit as early as fall 2024.

While it’s unclear what Loewe under McCollough and Hernandez will look like, the pair are certainly established in the fashion world. After meeting at Parsons, the duo founded Proenza Schouler in 2002 and won the Swarovski Award for Ready-to-Wear at 2003’s CFDA Awards. Soon afterwards, they won the first CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund in 2004, and amassed three CFDA Womenswear Designer of the Year trophies in 2007, 2011, and 2013—plus Accessory Designer of the Year in 2009! Their honors also include the ACE Awards’ Designer of the Year (2014) and Fashion Group International’s Fashion Star Award (2015).

Like Anderson at Loewe, McCollough and Hernandez have a wide range of hit accessories under their belts—including Proenza Schouler’s signature PS1 handbag line, Ruched tote, and Glove boots. Similarly to Anderson, the duo also have a collaborative spirit, as seen in collabs with Birkenstock, Vans, Sorel, Merit, Mercedes-Benz, and Lancôme over the years. Congratulations, Jack and Laz!

