Jonathan Anderson Leaves Loewe

It’s official: Jonathan Anderson is exiting Loewe. The beloved designer’s led the Spanish leather goods house as its creative director since 2013, when Louis Vuitton Möet Hennessy offered him the role. The news of his departure broke this morning in a post from the brand on Instagram, featuring a compilation of runway, campaign, and front row highlights over the years. Anderson first posted the emotional video (sans caption) on his personal IG feed last week, sparking speculation of an upcoming job change.

“While reflecting on the last 11 years, I have been lucky enough to be surrounded by people with the imagination, the skills, the tenacity and the resourcefulness to find a way to say ‘yes’ to all my wildly ambitious ideas,” Anderson said in a statement also shared on Instagram Stories, additionally noting his pride in the Loewe Foundation Craft Prize he launched in 2016. “While my chapter draws to a close, LOEWE’s story will continue for many years to come, and I will look on with pride, watching it continue to grow, the amazing Spanish brand I once called Home.”

Anderson’s known for reviving Loewe as a top label to watch in the 2010’s and 2020’s, with an expanded focus on accessories and ready-to-wear. With references varying across nature, artwork, and numerous historical periods, his women’s and men’s collections became runways to watch at Paris Fashion Week. The quirky, colorful, cheeky aesthetic Anderson embraced at his namesake J.W. Anderson brand—which he creatively directed simultaneously while at Loewe, including his J.W. Anderson x Uniqlo capsules—quickly became Loewe’s as well. Styles like the geometric Puzzle, Flamenco, Pebble, Squeeze, Hammock, Amazona, Goya, Bracelet, and Gate bags became mainstream and in-the-know hits, alongside pieces like the brand’s Flow Runner sneakers, Toy pumps, and Campo Biker boots—plus its assortment of monogram-adorned denim, mules, and chic wallets.

The designer also brought a contemporary flair to his front rows and red carpets with a modern collection of muses, ambassadors, and all-around dreamboats, including Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, Drew Starkey, Taylor Russell, Elle Fanning, Josh O’Connor, Mike Fast, Dan Levy, Jamie Dornan, Doja Cat, Murray Bartlett, Joe Alwyn, Kit Connor, and more.

Indeed, celebrity paid a core role at Loewe under Anderson. His campaigns frequently featured a mix of stars seen at his fashion shows and wearing custom designs at events like the Met Gala, including Russell, O’Connor, Faist, Levy, Starkey, Bartlett, Dornan, Connor, Daniel Craig, Greta Lee, Kaia Gerber, Maggie Smith, Aubrey Plaza, Dakota Fanning, Fei Fei Sun, Sir Anthony Hopkins, Caroline Polachek, Tang Wei, and more.

Collaborations and special projects were also key during Anderson’s Loewe reign. While at the brand, he introduced the label to numerous seasonal capsules with whimsical labels, media, and artists, including Suna Fujita, Joe Brainard, Ken Price, William Norris, and Studio Ghibli’s Howl’s Moving Castle, Spirited Away, and My Neighbor Totoro. Two of the most successful were his colorful resort line with Paula’s Ibiza, as well as a seasonal drop of sneakers and activewear with On Running. Additional projects also brought the label further acclaim, including Anderson’s turn as costume designer for Luca Guadagnino’s 2024 films Challengers and Queer; both pictures respectively spawned limited-edition Loewe capsule collections. He also made a splash after introducing Loewe’s first line of fragrances and home scents in 2020, and stepped into sustainability with his upcyled collections under its Eye/Loewe/Nature label, as well.

Anderson’s last Loewe collection prior to his big announcement was shown in a presentation format at Hôtel de Maisons during Paris Fashion Week. Following a similar ethos as his past runway shows, the Fall 2025 collection featured a co-ed mix of colorful hybrid designs. Inspired by the memories and artifacts preserved in scrapbooks, Anderson’s range included sculptural jersey and beaded organza dresses, double-breasted coats with exaggerated collars, spliced leather jackets, soft hoodies, and more, with additional nods to artwork by Josef and Anni Albers. All were elevated with details from shimmering metallic fringe and preppy Prince of Wales checks to glistening beadwork and tonal multicolored paneling. For added nostalgia—and perhaps hinting at today’s news—the Maisons was sprinkled with set pieces from Loewe’s ateliers and past campaigns and runways, including Zizipho Poswa vases, Anthea Hamilton’s “Giant Pumpkin No 2” sculpture, Yoshihiro Suda’s “Morning Glory” flower sculpture, and exaggerated acrobats and massive green apple—which all created a massive live Loewe scrapbook of sorts. Mushroom saddle stones from 2023’s LOEWE Chairs at Salone del Mobile were also arranged in the outdoor garden nearby, adding a surrealist effect to the affair.

While holding his position at Loewe, Anderson garnered widespread praise and critical acclaim—plus a bevy of awards and special accomplishments. He won the esteemed Designer of the Year Award at the British Fashion Awards in both 2024 and 2023, as well as the International Designer of the Year trophy at the 2023 CFDA Awards. Loewe was notably a presenting sponsor for 2024’s lush “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, with several of its botanical-oriented pieces on display.

As for Anderson’s next moves, the rest is still unwritten! However, there’s been speculation that the industry darling could announce a new job as Dior‘s creative director in the coming weeks. Where Loewe is concerned, the label’s apparently met with Proenza Schouler‘s Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez to sign contracts for a co-creative director gig—though no official statements have been made yet. We’ll miss you, Jonathan!

