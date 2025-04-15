Duran Lantink Is Jean Paul Gaultier’s New Creative Director

Jean Paul Gaultier has a new heir apparent! The designer has named Duran Lantink as the second-ever creative director of his namesake label, which shared the news today on Instagram. Lantink will take up the legendary mantle at Gaultier effective immediately, overseeing the label’s ready-to-wear and haute couture collections—also marking a return to JPG RTW, which the brand last released in 2015. His first collection will hit the runway in September during Spring 2026’s ready-to-wear season at Paris Fashion Week.

“I consider Jean Paul Gaultier as a genius and part of a generation that kicked down doors, so people like us can walk through them freely and be who we are without apology,’ Lantink shared in his own Instagram post. “Stepping into the role of Creative Director is a true honor.”

The moment marks a soaring highlight in a runaway year for Lantink. So far in 20225, the Dutch designer won the Woolmark Prize in March, following his namesake label’s successful Fall 2025 show. While operations have paused at Lantink HQ, his raved-about garments that whimsically experiment with proportions, shapes, and gender have become a fashion industry favorite. Here’s hoping the hiatus won’t last for long!

Lantink’s appointment at Jean Paul Gaultier is particularly notable, as Gaultier himself has been the only other creative director for his label since its founding in 1982. Since Gaultier stepped down from his brand in 2020, a starry roster of guest designers have experimented with the house’s codes each season for its haute couture collections, including Chitose Abe, Julien Dossena, Olivier Rousting, Glenn Martens, Haider Ackermann, Simone Rocha, Nicolas Di Felice, and Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

After the news, support has flooded social media from Marc Jacobs, Harris Reed, Roopal Patel, Paul Andrew, Kristen Bateman, Harry Lambert, Jordan Roth, Fara Homidi, Nicolas Di Felice, Lyas, Jasmina TV, and many more.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.