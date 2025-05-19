Pierpaolo Piccioli Returns To Fashion As Balenciaga’s Creative Director

PPP is back! In a moment that’s got the fashion world buzzing, Pierpaolo Piccioli has been named Balenciaga‘s new creative director. According to a statement by Kering this morning, his first day will be on July 10, 2025. His first Balenciaga collection will be shown in October 2025 during Paris Fashion Week.

“Balenciaga is what it is today thanks to all the people who have paved the way,” Piccioli said in a statement. “In all its phases, while constantly evolving and changing, it has never lost track of the House’s aesthetic values. What I am receiving is a brand full of possibilities that is incredibly fascinating. I must first and foremost thank Demna; I’ve always admired his talent and vision. I couldn’t ask for a better passing of the torch. This gives me the chance to shape a new version of the Maison, adding another chapter with a new story. I am grateful for the trust that François-Henri, Francesca and Gianfranco are giving me. We were effortlessly on the same page from the start, and that is the best way to begin something new.”

Previously, Piccioli began his role as Valentino’s creative director in 2008. Initially, the designer joined Valentino as an accessory designer in 1999 before being named co-creative director alongside Maria Grazia Chiuri in 2008, until 2016—when she left for her current role as Dior’s creative director. During his tenure, Piccioli became known for his elegant couture collections, revamping Valentino’s logo—seen across the popular Rocketed and Roman Stud handbags, his viral all-pink Fall 2022 “Pink PP” collection, and more—and adopting brand muses including Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Anne Hathaway, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Piccioli departed Valentino in March 2024, and was soon succeeded by Alessandro Michele—who’s now presented three collections for the Italian label. His major exit marked an early stage of 2024’s designer shuffle, which included role changes and exits by Dries Van Noten, Matthew M. Williams, Virginie Viard, Peter Hawkings, Glenn Martens, Hedi Slimane, Peter Do, Phillip Lim, Veronica Leoni, David Koma, and Sarah Burton, among others.

This year, Demna—previously Balenciaga’s creative director—stepped down from the French label and headed to Gucci as its new artistic director, a role that will also begin in July 2025.

