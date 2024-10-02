Michael Rider Is Celine’s New Artistic Director

And just like that, Celine has a new artistic director! Michael Rider is taking the top spot at the Frenchbrand, beginning in early 2025. “Celine is a Maison with values very close to my heart and a beautiful heritage to build on,” Rider said in a statement. “I am honored to come back and shape the future of the mason together with the Celine team.”

Rider’s appointment at Celine follows his role as Polo Ralph Lauren’s creative director from 2018 until this May. After graduating from Brown University in 2002, he began his fashion career in 2004 as Balenciaga’s senior designer under Nicolas Ghesquiere’s tenure. However, his new Celine role also marks a homecoming: he was previously the label’s design director from 2008 to 2018, during its beloved era under Phoebe Philo.

In his new position, Rider will be in charge of all creative direction and elements across Celine’s womenswear, menswear, couture, leather goods, and accessories collections. The designer’s role change comes immediately after the news that Hedi Slimane, who led Celine from 2018 until today, will be leaving the label. Rumors of Rider succeeding Slimane, however, began swirling as early as April.

What Rider’s Celine will look like—and when his first collections and campaigns will be revealed—remains to be seen. However, the Celine news is the fastest appointment we’ve seen in recent months! Chanel, Dries Van Noten, and Alberta Ferretti‘s creative director slots remain open—though we’ve heard Chanel and Ferretti will fill those roles before the year’s end. Rider’s Celine news joins the latest crew of designer appointments, following Sean McGirr at McQueen, Chemena Kamali at Chloé, Adrian Appiolaza at Moschino, Alessandro Michele at Valentino, Peter Copping at Lanvin, and Sarah Burton at Givenchy.

And Rider won’t be alone in the City of Light! He’ll join the leagues of American designers in Paris, including Schiaparelli’s Daniel Roseberry, Mugler’s Casey Cadwallader, and Rick Owens.

