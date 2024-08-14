Zoë Kravitz Talks Directing & More In Esquire‘s September Issue

Lights, camera, Zoë! Esquire‘s September covergirl is Zoë Kravitz, who sits down with editor Madison Vain to discuss her directing debut Blink Twice, protective public image, and growing up in a famous family. The feature piece is paired with a sharp editorial shot by Zoey Grossman, where Kravitz poses in ensembles by Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Stella McCartney, Balenciaga, Dilara Findikoglu, Versace, and Nili Lotan—all reminiscent of her own cool-girl nonchalance.

Michael Kors Embraces LA Style With A Sleek Fall 2024 Campaign

Nobody walks in LA! Michael Kors is taking a trip to Los Angeles for his Fall 2024 campaign, with a sharply dressed crew in tow: Olivia Palermo, Lenny Kragba, Mathilda Gvarliani, Ilias Loopmans, Ali Dansky, and Diane Chiu. Shot in LA by Mert Alas, the group drives through sun-soaked roads and appears to be snapped by paparazzi in looks inspired by the city’s high-low fashion mix. Keep an eye out for relaxed denim, outerwear, and boots—plus Kors’ new Darrington satchels and Colby shoulder bags.

John Varvatos Will Return To Fashion Week In September

John Varvatos is coming back to NYFW! On September 6, the brand will bring rock n’ roll flair to New York Fashion Week with the presentation of its Spring 2025 collection, “Kiln & Craft.” We’re keeping our eyes open for more intel—watch this space! Varvatos’ news marks the latest addition to the Spring 2025 calendar, following Ralph Lauren‘s Hamptons runway, Alaïa‘s NYFW debut, and a surprise Proenza Schouler show.

Stuart Weitzman Introduces Five New Brand Ambassadors With Star-Studded Campaign

Women in the world have been on the moodboard for Stuart Weitzman, which has just revealed its newest campaign. The footwear brand has simultaneously named its five new global ambassadors: Christy Turlington Burns, Issa Rae, Lucy Liu, Aly Raisman, and Ming Xi. Emphasizing womens’ versatility, confidence, and inner power, imagery finds the star crew in Weitzman’s staple Nudistcurve sandals, Stuart pumps, and 5050 boots. However, this isn’t the last we’ve seen of them; all will star in the label’s “How Lovely To Be A Woman” campaign film, set for a Sept. 4 launch.

‘RHONY’ Season 15 Trailer Reveals Plenty Of Barbs—And Pigeons!

Bring on the pigeons! The juicy first trailer for The Real Housewives of New York City‘s fifteenth season has been revealed, following the lives and careers of core cast members Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, Ubah Hassan, Sai De Silva, Brynn Whitfield, and Erin Lichy—plus new stars Rebecca Minkoff and Racquel Chevremont. Naturally, the Bravo show’s first trailer packs plenty of drama: Hassan’s defense of her modeling work, a bombshell pregnancy announcement, and…a pigeon-themed luncheon!? We’re marking our calendars when the new series debuts on Oct. 1.

Marc Jacobs & Nigo Join Forces On A Super Collaboration

Marc Jacobs is keeping the party going with his latest collaboration! In honor of his brand’s 40th anniversary, Jacobs and streetwear designer Nigo are re-releasing his 1993 Superman sweater. The limited-edition piece will launch on Jacobs’ website on Thursday, following similar anniversary drops with Anna Sui, Pat McGrath, Stephen Sprouse, and more.

