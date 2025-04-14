Billie Eilish Takes A Drive In The Great Outdoors For British Vogue‘s May Issue

You wanna guess…Billie Eilish‘s newest editorial? The musician fronts British Vogue‘s latest cover for its May 2025 issue, photographed by Johnny Dufort. The moment notably marks Eilish’s fourth Vogue cover, following her precious two US Vogue covers and her viral June 2021 British Vogue cover. Eilish’s grungy shoot finds her amidst a journey in the rugged California outdoors, taking a nighttime drive and traversing wild grassy hills. Similarly outdoors-ready are Eilish’s looks from Martine Rose, Chanel, Marc Jacobs, ERL, Ferragamo, A Bathing Ape, and Moschino, crafted by stylist Taylor McNeill. Instead of a traditional interview, Eilish’s feature includes answers to questions on self-love, breaking records, growing up, and more from star pals including Chappell Roan, Ariana Grande, Michaela Coel, Stella McCartney, Jane Fonda, and Finneas.

“I feel proud of my generation [when] I think of the acceptance and mostly welcoming nature that says it’s OK to be who you are,” Eilish tells Fonda. “You know, [I’ve talked] to my parents about their parents, and how anything traumatic or intense that happened was completely never spoken about. And I think that it’s so important to talk and be open and communicate, and not be ashamed to fucking feel. I appreciate that about my generation, even though it can be extensive. We Gen Z-ers are big, big feelers and emotional people. But I appreciate it at the same time.”

All images: Johnny Dufort

Blue Origin Jets Into Space With Katy Perry, Gayle King, Lauren Sanchez, & More Stars

This morning, the long-teased Blue Origin rocket launch finally took place. Spearheaded by Lauren Sanchez and fiancé Jeff Bezos, the trip found Sanchez, Katy Perry, Gayle King, former rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, activist Amanda Nguyen, and filmmaker Kerianne Flynn jetting into outer space as the first all-female astronaut crew. Their journey lasted approximately eleven minutes, with four of those minutes spent in space before returning to Earth, which you can watch below on CBS Mornings. However, during the event, many users online deemed the project as unnecessary and expensive across social media—with one photo of an apparently nervous King already going viral online.

Alexandre Vauthier Splits With…Alexandre Vauthier!?

It’s the end of an era! Alexandre Vauthier has been dismissed from his namesake brand, according to Yahoo. Vauthier’s removal came courtesy of L.A. Rive Droite, which acquired his brand through a partnership under Revolve Group, Inc. Currently, Vauthier will still be a minority shareholder of L.A. Rive Droite, but his creative direction for his own brand has ended. The designer previously led Vauthier since he founded the label in 2009, following roles at Mugler and Jean Paul Gaultier. Whoever takes up his former position certainly has well-heeled shoes to fill!

Coach Launches A Sporty New Partnership With The WNBA!

Coach is hitting the court with the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA)! The fashion label has joined the league to become its official handbag partner, which kicks off tonight at Draft Night—where Coach will present the WNBA Draft Orange Carpet for its newest members at The Shed in New York City. Within the collab, Coach will share stories from rookies Paige Bueckers, Hailey Van Lith, Aneesah Morrow, Kiki Iriafen, Sonia Citron. However, the partnership will extend beyond April, with Coach also supporting the organization’s WNBA Pride platform and All-Star Weekend in the coming months. Stay tuned!

