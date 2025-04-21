Kristen Stewart Gets Married, Doechii’s Cosmo Cover, Plus! Elizabeth Hurley’s New Romance!

Kristen Stewart Marries Fiancée Dylan Meyer!

Love is in the air for Kristen Stewart! Over the weekend, the actress wed her longtime girlfriend Dylan Meyer, according to People. The couple were married in an intimate ceremony at Mexican restaurant Casita Del Campo in Los Angeles. Their wedding party was filled with close friends and family, including Ashley Benson, Brandon Davis, CJ Romero, and more. Previously, Stewart and Meyer were engaged in 2021, following two years of dating. Congratulations to the happy couple!

Dries Van Noten Sets Up Shop In SoHo

This just in: Dries Van Noten is opening the doors to its first boutique in NYC! The brand is expanding its retail footprint with a new standalone store in SoHo, as shared on Instagram. The enchanting label’s artisanal womens’ and men’s ready-to-wear collections, accessories, and more will be available at the new space, which features a dark industrial front that instantly draws the eye to the windows’ tonal displays. You can discover the shop in-person now at 168 Mercer Street!

Doechii Makes A Romantic Debut As Cosmopolitan‘s Covergirl

Oh wow, it’s been a minute, yeah? Doechii‘s back with a brand-new cover this spring, fronting Cosmopolitan‘s print “Romance Issue.” The Grammy Award-winning musician is photographed in a tonal editorial by Eric Johnson, draped in eclectically edgy pieces from Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture, Bottega Veneta, Colleen Allen, Miu Miu, Vivienne Westwood, Ahluwalia, Jacquemus, Diotima,Giovanna Flores, Kiki de Montparnasse, and more. Within her feature profile by Annabel Iwegbue, the star discusses innovation within hip-hop and rap music, the origins behind her stage name, finding inspiration from both good and bad romance, and her close relationship with stylist Sam Woolf throughout her career.

“When we first started working together in my early 20s, I said the goal was to be a fashion icon,” Doechii tells Iwegbue. “I just didn’t really have an idea of what I wanted to wear or who I was fashionably. We also couldn’t get pulls from big labels and designers. The style and the fashion have evolved as who I am as a woman has evolved. I just have a lot more clarity about what makes me feel comfortable and what represents me.4 I like to do a lot of research on these brands and their collections and see if the stories they’re telling align with mine. I can’t say what people are perceiving, but I can say the story that I’m telling through fashion is that “I’m everything.” I’ve said that in my music, but now I want to say it through fashion.”

All images: Eric Johnson for Cosmopolitan

Sparks Are Flying Between Elizabeth Hurley & Billy Ray Cyrus!

April showers bring…April romance! Elizabeth Hurley‘s found a new beau in Billy Ray Cyrus, according to Entertainment Weekly. The celebrity couple publicly debuted their relationship on Sunday with an Easter-themed post on Instagram (complete with Cyrus in green bunny ears!). As we await more deets on the couple’s origin story, the comments show they have plenty of support—with positive thoughts and cheers shared by Hurley’s model son Damian Hurley, plus pals Tamara Mellon, Trinny Woodall, Ann Caruso, Sandy Linter, Mike Adler, Carole Bamford, and more.

