Watch! Highlights from The 11th Annual Fashion Media Awards

Miss the FMAs? We’ve got you covered! The Daily’s Fashion Media Awards were held last week at the iconic Rainbow Room at the top of Rockefeller Center in New York City and were one for the books. This year’s show was hosted by the hilarious Chloe Fineman of SNL fame, who kept the crowd in stitches throughout the night. As you’ve probably heard by now, Rihanna made an appearance to celebrate her friend and stylist Jahleel Weaver and Katie Grand for their incredible work on Perfect Magazine. Other unforgettable moments came from Jerry Hall, Selma Blair, Ashley Graham, Carolyn Murphy, Debbie Harry, Anna Sui, Trey Laird, and more.

Enjoy some of our fave moments from the show!

The 11th Annual FMAs were presented by LAGOS, Kérastase, GUESS, and FIJI Water.