Linda Evangelista Still Struggles With Looking In The Mirror

Linda Evangelista is reclaiming her covergirl status this week! The supermodel fronts Harper’s Bazaar‘s radiant May 2025 issue, posing in sweeping ensembles from Loewe, Givenchy, Alexandre Vauthier Couture, Prada, Saint Laurent, Alaïa, Jacquemus, Calvin Klein Collection for Anthony Seklaoui’s lens. The magazine’s latest beauty-focused editorial, however, goes deeper than just makeup and skincare. In her revealing new feature interview with Linda Wells, Evangelista opens up about living through her liposuction and double mastectomy, her strong desire to live, self-love, work ethic, and the true meaning of beauty. On a reflective note, Evangelista also shares her thoughts and personal struggles following the viral CoolSculpting treatment that left permanent damage to her body, which she first shared with the world in 2022.

“It’s hard to imagine,” Evangelista said of her experience. “I have to go through therapy to like what I see when I look in the mirror, and I still don’t look in the mirror. I didn’t want to see myself because I didn’t love myself or like myself.”

All images: Anthony Seklaoui

Tina Knowles’ New Book Reveals Her Breast Cancer Diagnosis, Destiny’s Child BTS, & More

The mother of all memoirs is here! Tina Knowles has just released her new book, Matriarch, which chronicles her career as a designer and businesswoman—as well as mother to Beyoncé and Solange Knowles. The book notably includes Tina’s breast cancer diagnosis in 2024 from a missed mammogram—as well as her months of surgery to eventually become cancer-free, according to Us Weekly. In addition to her reflections on life, family, and her powerful health journey, Knowles’ book also shares memories and reflections on Beyoncé’s early days of dating Jay-Z, designing her wedding dress, styling Destiny’s Child, and more. You can pick up your own copy of Matriarch today, which has quickly become a bestseller—and an Oprah’s Book Club pick!

Louis Vuitton Hits The High Seas For Pre-Fall 2025

Pharrell Williams‘ latest Louis Vuitton menswear collection is ready to set sail. The label’s breezy Pre-Fall 2025 line takes inspiration from dandy dressing and transatlantic travel from Paris to Miami Beach, featuring cruise-worthy three-piece suits, lightweight shirt and shorts sets, and nautical windbreakers and jackets. Shawl coats, swimwear, and more easygoing separates in crisp hues of blue, white, brown, and a splash of pastels round out the ready-to-wear range, which is bolstered with glistening crystals, oversized stripes, raffia embroidery, embossed “LV” monograms, and swirling graphics for a dynamic vacation flair. Rounding out the assortment is a wide variety of complementary canvas totes, trunks, and backpacks—including the label’s signature Steamer trunks and Speedy bags—plus berets and caps, rimmed and rimless sunglasses, and beach-ready mules, loafers, slippers, and boots. For a dash of seaside treasure, Williams also sprinkled in metal mariner chain necklaces, bracelets, and more, which you can shop now on LouisVuitton.com. Looks like summer’s heating up early!

All images: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Thierry Lasry & AriZona’s Colorful Shades Are Popping Up In SoHo

Shade for days! Thierry Lasry is kicking off summer on a breezy note for its new sunglasses collection with beverage brand Arizona. Together, the pair have created a capsule of nine dynamic, futuristic shades perfect for the sunny days ahead, which launch on May 5. Each set features frames made from molded nylon, painted in Italy with unique colors inspired by Arizona’s signature drinks. However, they’re making the release even more whimsical with a three-day pop-up that’s open to the public at 216 Lafayette Street in New York City—and even includes an underground speakeasy featuring Arizona’s new Arizona Hard drinks! Within their space, the pair will present their new collection from May 1 to 3 before the $99 styles go live on drinkarizona.com and thierrylasry.com, as well as Dover Street Market’s New York and Los Angeles locations.

All images: Courtesy of AriZona

Loeffler Randall Cooks Up A Sweet Collab With Jack’s Wife Freda

Yes, chef! Loeffler Randall is hitting the kitchen with beloved NYC restaurant Jack’s Wife Freda for its latest collab. Crafted by Randall’s own Jessie Randall and Freda’s Maya Jankelowitz, the pair have cooked up an apron crafted from green gingham cotton. The soft, lightweight piece features an adjustable silhouette with a bow-tied waist and lacy trim, complete with practical large pockets—merging both brands’ value of putting care and thought into their businesses. Their newest launch stems from each founders’ versatility, as it’s made for tasks including cooking, entertaining, baking, crafts, and floral arranging. Sweet! You can pick up your own for $125 on LoefflerRandall.com, as well as all Jack’s Wife Freda locations and Loeffler Randall’s New York City and Charleston boiutiques.

