It’s a totally important designer! Alaïa is bringing a dash of Parisian flair to New York Fashion Week’s September shows. In a new Instagram post, the brand revealed it will present its Spring 2025 collection on Sept. 6. Though we’ll have to wait to see what creative director Pieter Mulier shows on the runway, there will be a “series of exclusive moments” from Sept. 6-8 that celebrate Alaïa’s close bond with the Big Apple. Stay tuned!

Kylie Jenner gets minimalist with Khy’s summer poplin collection

Kylie Jenner’s namesake label, Khy, is entering summer on a breezy note. The brand will launch its Drop 007 collection on June 27 with a focus on lightweight poplin fabrics. The 12-piece line includes dresses, skirts, pants, and tops inspired by classic wardrobe staples and tailoring, complete with a stark palette of white, light grey, ice blue, and black. You can discover the full $42 to $98 range on Khy’s website on Thursday—though fans can see a preview on Jenner herself, who stars in the collection’s minimalist new campaign.

Paris Fashion Week’s haute couture returns with Dior, Schiaparelli, & more

Couture is back! Paris Fashion Week’s haute couture shows for the Fall 2024 season have begun, following the end of Paris Fashion Week and Pitti Uomo’s Spring 2025 men’s shows. So far, the event’s kicked off with shows from Dior, Iris Van Herpen, Schiaparelli, Georges Hobeika, and Thom Browne—as well as star guests including Jennifer Lopez, Doja Cat, Jisoo, Kylie Jenner, and Emma Chamberlain. Up next on the calendar? Giambattista Valli, Giorgio Armani Privé, Balenciaga, Elie Saab, and Robert Wun—plus Jean Paul Gaultier guest-designed by Courrège’s Nicolas Di Felice. The most anticipated is Chanel’s haute couture show on Tuesday, which also marks creative director Virginie Viard’s final runway after announcing her exit from the fashion house this month.

SKIMS reunites with Team USA for sporty Olympics collaboration

SKIMS is heading to the Olympics! Kim Kardashian’s label is continuing its collaboration with Team USA for this year’s Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris. Launching on SKIMS’ website on June 26, the new capsule features an array of women’s and men’s underwear, swimwear, sleepwear, and loungewear printed with Team USA marks, Olympic Rings, and the Paralympic Agitos. To mark the occasion, Kardashian’s also tapped an all-star lineup of participating athletes for its accompanying campaign shot by Greg Swales, including Caeleb Dressel, Sunisa Lee, Gabby Thomas, Jessica Long, Fred Kerley, and Nick Mayhugh.

“I’m so honored for SKIMS to continue supporting Team USA and the inspiring athletes participating in the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games 2024,” Kardashian said. “Our shared mission of empowering everybody really shines through in the collaboration this year with the addition of our men’s styles to reinventing our adaptive intimates. The athletes in our campaign look incredible in the collection, and I can’t wait to cheer them on this summer in SKIMS!”

Assouline opens chic pop-up store on Madison Ave

Assouline is coming to the Upper East Side with a brand new pop-up store on the corner of Madison Avenue and 62nd Street. The publishing brand’s latest boutique, draped in Assouline Red, features curated accessories and its full range of books—including the cult-favorite Travel Series, special editions, and luxurious hand-crafted Ultimate volumes. For added relaxation, the boutique will include a four-seat café serving coffee, pastries, juices, and cold beverages inspired by Swans Bar at London’s Maison Assouline. Tres chic!

A$AP Rocky and Ray-Ban collab

A$AP Rocky held his first Paris Fashion Week show at Karl Lagerfeld’s former house and partnered with Ray-Ban for the event. The superstar chose exclusive new and archival Ray-Ban to integrate into the show dubbed, American Sabotage. Guests siting front row included Rihanna, JW Anderson and rapper Pusha T. Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio, Ray-Ban’s recently appointed president was seen backstage pre-show with Rocky himself for finishing touches on the model looks. Could this be a sign of a bigger collab in the works?

